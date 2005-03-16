South Park

Hippie Digger Stalls

Season 9 E 2 • 03/16/2005

The Hippie Digger overheats and stalls.

Cartman's Plea
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
01:14

Cartman Arrested
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is arrested.
03/16/2005
00:54

Lazy Hippies
South ParkS9 E2

The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
03/16/2005
01:17

Hippie Capital
South ParkS9 E2

The hippie infestation becomes dangerous.
03/16/2005
01:40

Hippie Infestation
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman looks for hippies.
03/16/2005
01:45

Hippie Digger
South ParkS9 E2

The Hippie Digger starts through the hippie crowd.
03/16/2005
00:52

Mayor Visits Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is visited in jail by the mayor.
03/16/2005
00:55

Hippie Jam Fest 2005
South ParkS9 E2

Hippie Jam Fest 2005 kicks off in South Park.
03/16/2005
01:40

Freeing Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

The adults ask Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
00:38

Chef Volunteers?
South ParkS9 E2

Chef is volunteered to fix the Hippie Digger.
03/16/2005
00:38

00:46

I'm Actually an Agent
South ParkS9 E3

The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005
01:30

American Idol
South ParkS9 E3

The boys negotiate Wing onto "The Contender."
03/23/2005
01:27

A Delicate Little Flower
South ParkS9 E3

Wing sings at the wedding and everyone is happy. Tolkien shows up as a waiter.
03/23/2005
02:18

Kenny Revived
South ParkS9 E4

Kenny is revived at a bad time.
03/30/2005
01:56

BFF Necklace
South ParkS9 E4

Cartman proves to court he's Kenny's BFF.
03/30/2005
02:08

Heaven Vs. Hell
South ParkS9 E4

Kenny saves the universe from Satan.
03/30/2005
01:05

Long Line
South ParkS9 E4

Cartman joins the long line for the new Sony PSP.
03/30/2005
01:41

Level 60
South ParkS9 E4

Kenny spends his days playing his Sony PSP.
03/30/2005
01:08

Kenny Is Keanu Reeves
South ParkS9 E4

Michael tells Kenny that he is Keanu Reeves.
03/30/2005
01:17

Kenny the Tomato
South ParkS9 E4

Kenny's soul is trapped in his body.
03/30/2005