South Park
Lazy Hippies
Season 9 E 2 • 03/16/2005
The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
00:33
JewfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The kids are shocked by the transformation of the Broflovski Family.
03/09/2005
00:44
LawfinSouth ParkS9 E1
The all-state arena isn't properly equipped for transpecies with special needs.
03/09/2005
01:10
College Know it all HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
Hippies visit South Park and meet Kyle, Stan and Kenny.
03/16/2005
01:51
Cartman's PleaSouth ParkS9 E2
Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
00:54
Lazy HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
03/16/2005
00:46
I'm Actually an AgentSouth ParkS9 E3
The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005