South Park
Hippie Digger
Season 9 E 2 • 03/16/2005
The Hippie Digger starts through the hippie crowd.
More
Watching
01:51
Cartman's PleaSouth ParkS9 E2
Cartman pleads with the City Council to stop the hippie infestation.
03/16/2005
00:54
Lazy HippiesSouth ParkS9 E2
The hippies aren't as revolutionary as the boys had hoped.
03/16/2005
00:46
I'm Actually an AgentSouth ParkS9 E3
The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005
01:27
A Delicate Little FlowerSouth ParkS9 E3
Wing sings at the wedding and everyone is happy. Tolkien shows up as a waiter.
03/23/2005