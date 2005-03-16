South Park

Wing Doesn't Belong to Anyone

Season 9 E 3 • 03/23/2005

Stan convinces everyone to drop their weapons and stop treating people like commodities.

01:45

Cartman's Plan
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman unveils his plan, which involves a Hippie Digger and a Slayer CD.
03/16/2005
01:40

Hippie Infestation
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman looks for hippies.
03/16/2005
01:45

Hippie Digger
South ParkS9 E2

The Hippie Digger starts through the hippie crowd.
03/16/2005
00:52

Mayor Visits Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

Cartman is visited in jail by the mayor.
03/16/2005
00:55

Hippie Jam Fest 2005
South ParkS9 E2

Hippie Jam Fest 2005 kicks off in South Park.
03/16/2005
01:40

Freeing Cartman
South ParkS9 E2

The adults ask Cartman for help.
03/16/2005
00:38

Hippie Digger Stalls
South ParkS9 E2

The Hippie Digger overheats and stalls.
03/16/2005
00:38

Chef Volunteers?
South ParkS9 E2

Chef is volunteered to fix the Hippie Digger.
03/16/2005
01:55

Super Awesome Talent Agency
South ParkS9 E3

Cartman and the boys convince Tolkien that he needs their agency to protect him from the huge media storm that is surely about to blow up his career.
03/23/2005
02:06

Wing Has Touched Sly
South ParkS9 E3

Sly wants to hire Wing for a special event, but she's gone missing again.
03/23/2005
04:06

00:41

Tolkien Wins The Colorado Child Star Contest
South ParkS9 E3

Mrs. Garrison announces that Tolkien has won a singing contest and is being paid $200 to perform at the Miss Colorado Pageant.
03/23/2005
01:14

The Thinking Side
South ParkS9 E3

The boys are jealous of Tolkien's money. They decide to start a talent agency so they can manage Tolkien and get some of his cash.
03/23/2005
00:46

I'm Actually an Agent
South ParkS9 E3

The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005
01:10

Tolkien Sings
South ParkS9 E3

Tolkien performs at the beauty pageant and he's a hit. An audience member expresses interest in hiring him and the boys step in to represent him.
03/23/2005
01:06

Sign With CAA
South ParkS9 E3

As Tolkien and the boys leave the show , Don Heisman, a CAA agent, shows up and steals Tolkien.
03/23/2005
01:50

Wing Sings For The Awesome Talent Agency
South ParkS9 E3

As the boys are mourning the loss of Tolkien, Mr. Tuong Lu Kim shows up asking them to represent his singing wife, Wing.
03/23/2005
01:58

The Chinese Mafia
South ParkS9 E3

Tuong Lu Kim is threatened by the Chinese mafia.
03/23/2005
01:30

American Idol
South ParkS9 E3

The boys negotiate Wing onto "The Contender."
03/23/2005
01:03

Wing on The Contender
South ParkS9 E3

Wing competes against a Mexican boxer.
03/23/2005
01:27

A Delicate Little Flower
South ParkS9 E3

Wing sings at the wedding and everyone is happy. Tolkien shows up as a waiter.
03/23/2005