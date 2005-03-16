South Park
Wing Doesn't Belong to Anyone
Season 9 E 3 • 03/23/2005
Stan convinces everyone to drop their weapons and stop treating people like commodities.
01:45
Cartman's PlanSouth ParkS9 E2
Cartman unveils his plan, which involves a Hippie Digger and a Slayer CD.
03/16/2005
01:55
Super Awesome Talent AgencySouth ParkS9 E3
Cartman and the boys convince Tolkien that he needs their agency to protect him from the huge media storm that is surely about to blow up his career.
03/23/2005
02:06
Wing Has Touched SlySouth ParkS9 E3
Sly wants to hire Wing for a special event, but she's gone missing again.
03/23/2005
04:06
00:41
Tolkien Wins The Colorado Child Star ContestSouth ParkS9 E3
Mrs. Garrison announces that Tolkien has won a singing contest and is being paid $200 to perform at the Miss Colorado Pageant.
03/23/2005
01:14
The Thinking SideSouth ParkS9 E3
The boys are jealous of Tolkien's money. They decide to start a talent agency so they can manage Tolkien and get some of his cash.
03/23/2005
00:46
I'm Actually an AgentSouth ParkS9 E3
The boys spot Tolkien checking out a sign for the agency. Cartman devises a plan to take Tolkien's money.
03/23/2005
01:10
Tolkien SingsSouth ParkS9 E3
Tolkien performs at the beauty pageant and he's a hit. An audience member expresses interest in hiring him and the boys step in to represent him.
03/23/2005
01:06
Sign With CAASouth ParkS9 E3
As Tolkien and the boys leave the show , Don Heisman, a CAA agent, shows up and steals Tolkien.
03/23/2005
01:50
Wing Sings For The Awesome Talent AgencySouth ParkS9 E3
As the boys are mourning the loss of Tolkien, Mr. Tuong Lu Kim shows up asking them to represent his singing wife, Wing.
03/23/2005