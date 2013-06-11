South Park
Stop Touching Me Elmo
Season 17 E 7 • 11/13/2013
The gift every child is asking for this holiday season.
01:31
HELLO ISRAEL!South ParkS17 E6
Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:58
Endure All The FartsSouth ParkS17 E6
Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
00:38
Israel Freaking Rocks!South ParkS17 E6
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
02:08
And Now, Winter Comes Again...South ParkS17 E7
The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15
New RecruitsSouth ParkS17 E7
Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:43
Fighters of ZaronSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
00:53
It's A Family TraditionSouth ParkS17 E7
Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
02:37
That's How Xbox People AreSouth ParkS17 E7
Butters discusses wieners, while the boys divide into dueling factions over next gen gaming consoles.
11/13/2013
00:58
Sneaky Little BeeSouth ParkS17 E7
Sharon confronts Randy about his new mall security gig.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
00:36
00:56
WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?South ParkS17 E7
The mall cops are horrified when they hear about the new Elmo doll coming out on Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth ParkS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
00:31
Pre-Order Doesn't Mean ShitSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman coaches his army while Kyle has reservations about what side he's on.
11/13/2013
02:33
The Watch Is Yours NowSouth ParkS17 E7
After blood is drawn at the mall, Randy takes command. Meanwhile, Stan announces the new leader of his army.
11/13/2013
01:09
Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray PlayerSouth ParkS17 E9
Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:36
He's Lying To You!!South ParkS17 E9
Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013