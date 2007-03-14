South Park
Let Us In!
Season 11 E 7 • 04/18/2007
The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
03:52
Evergreen: Homeless FreeSouth ParkS11 E7
The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007
01:15
Cartman Jumps the HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
The park is full of homeless people which gives Cartman the perfect idea.
04/18/2007
00:47
Kyle Gives to the HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
Kyle gives an ungrateful homeless man twenty dollars.
04/18/2007
00:51
Homeless Out Break BeginsSouth ParkS11 E7
The number of homeless people in South Park has increased after Kyle's handout.
04/18/2007
01:24
I Don't Have Change!South ParkS11 E7
Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007
01:25
Kyle's Dad Becomes HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09
Homeless ExpertSouth ParkS11 E7
The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:09
Homeless Anatomy LessonSouth ParkS11 E7
The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45
A Mercy KillSouth ParkS11 E7
Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
01:02
Class DisturbanceSouth ParkS11 E8
Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007
00:21
Kyle's School SuppliesSouth ParkS11 E14
Kyle checks out of True Value Hardware with enough flammable liquids to burn down something the size of his school.
11/14/2007
01:23
Britney's Had EnoughSouth ParkS12 E2
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008