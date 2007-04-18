South Park

Dateline Commercial

Season 11 E 8 • 10/03/2007

Dateline NBC is going to do a special on Cartman's Tourette's.

Kyle's Dad Becomes Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Expert
South ParkS11 E7

The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:01

Let Us In!
South ParkS11 E7

The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Anatomy Lesson
South ParkS11 E7

The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45

A Mercy Kill
South ParkS11 E7

Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
02:09

What's Tourette's
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman finds his golden ticket, Tourette's Syndrome.
10/03/2007
01:06

Cartman's Diagnosis
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman is diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome.
10/03/2007
01:39

Tourette's at School
South ParkS11 E8

Everyone at school is buying Cartman's fake Tourette's, except Kyle.
10/03/2007
01:02

Class Disturbance
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
01:15

Forced Apology
South ParkS11 E8

Kyle is forced to apologize to Cartman for his intolerance.
10/03/2007
00:59

Dateline Commercial
South ParkS11 E8

Dateline NBC is going to do a special on Cartman's Tourette's.
10/03/2007
01:42

The Game is On
South ParkS11 E8

Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.
10/03/2007
02:29

Cartman Panics
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman suddenly can't help what he says.
10/03/2007
01:31

Cartman Takes a Seat
South ParkS11 E8

Chris Hansen won't let Cartman get out of being on Dateline.
10/03/2007
01:00

Cartman Needs a Miracle
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman prays for a miracle.
10/03/2007
01:21

Kyle in Action
South ParkS11 E8

Kyle and Thomas lure a pedophile to the television station.
10/03/2007
01:23

Pedophile Panic
South ParkS11 E8

Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
00:37

Answered Prayers
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman got his miracle, in the form of Kyle.
10/03/2007
02:19

Randy Takes a Crap
South ParkS11 E9

After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
00:54

Calling Guinness
South ParkS11 E9

Randy tries calling the Guinness Book with his world record.
10/10/2007
01:43

Crap Verification
South ParkS11 E9

After verification, Randy's crap is now the new world record holder.
10/10/2007