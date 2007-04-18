South Park

What's Tourette's

Season 11 E 8 • 10/03/2007

Cartman finds his golden ticket, Tourette's Syndrome.

03:52

Evergreen: Homeless Free
South ParkS11 E7

The boys learn that Evergreen has been diverting its homeless to South Park.
04/18/2007
01:15

Cartman Jumps the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

The park is full of homeless people which gives Cartman the perfect idea.
04/18/2007
00:47

Kyle Gives to the Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Kyle gives an ungrateful homeless man twenty dollars.
04/18/2007
00:51

Homeless Out Break Begins
South ParkS11 E7

The number of homeless people in South Park has increased after Kyle's handout.
04/18/2007
01:24

I Don't Have Change!
South ParkS11 E7

Randy is harassed by change thirsty homeless people.
04/18/2007
01:25

Kyle's Dad Becomes Homeless
South ParkS11 E7

Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Expert
South ParkS11 E7

The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:01

Let Us In!
South ParkS11 E7

The number of people stranded on the rooftop increases.
04/18/2007
01:09

Homeless Anatomy Lesson
South ParkS11 E7

The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45

A Mercy Kill
South ParkS11 E7

Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
02:09

What's Tourette's
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman finds his golden ticket, Tourette's Syndrome.
10/03/2007
01:02

Class Disturbance
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
02:29

Cartman Panics
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman suddenly can't help what he says.
10/03/2007
01:00

Cartman Needs a Miracle
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman prays for a miracle.
10/03/2007
01:23

Pedophile Panic
South ParkS11 E8

Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
02:19

Randy Takes a Crap
South ParkS11 E9

After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
01:47

Randy Mourns His Loss
South ParkS11 E9

Randy is depressed after losing to Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02

Randy's Ultrasound
South ParkS11 E9

Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
00:39

Bono's Secret
South ParkS11 E9

Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54

Get That F*&%ing Leprechaun
South ParkS11 E10

The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
01:13

Acoustic Guitar Hero
South ParkS11 E13

Mr. Kincade introduces Stan to Thad Jarvis.
11/07/2007