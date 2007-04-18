South Park
Randy Takes a Crap
Season 11 E 9 • 10/10/2007
After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
More
Watching
01:25
Kyle's Dad Becomes HomelessSouth ParkS11 E7
Gerald Broflovski, Kyle's Dad ventures into the crowds of homeless people and becomes one of them.
04/18/2007
01:09
Homeless ExpertSouth ParkS11 E7
The boys reach the home of the Town's Homeless Expert.
04/18/2007
01:09
Homeless Anatomy LessonSouth ParkS11 E7
The homeless researcher explains the homeless anatomy to the boys.
04/18/2007
01:45
A Mercy KillSouth ParkS11 E7
Glenn learns he's going to lose his home, becomes homeless zombie, and is killed by Randy Marsh.
04/18/2007
02:09
What's Tourette'sSouth ParkS11 E8
Cartman finds his golden ticket, Tourette's Syndrome.
10/03/2007
01:02
Class DisturbanceSouth ParkS11 E8
Cartman's Tourette's is making school even more tedious for Kyle.
10/03/2007
01:23
Pedophile PanicSouth ParkS11 E8
Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
02:19
Randy Takes a CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
01:02
Randy's UltrasoundSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
00:50
Randy Sucks!South ParkS11 E13
Randy sneaks a game of Guitar Hero, only to learn he sucks.
11/07/2007
01:47
Stan Hits Rock BottomSouth ParkS11 E13
Stan is too wasted to play Guitar Hero and gets booed by the video crowd.
11/07/2007
01:16
Winning Guitar Hero?South ParkS11 E13
Stan and Kyle break one million points on Guitar Hero.
11/07/2007
00:15
No GroundingSouth ParkS11 E14
Butters' parents don't have to ground him since he isn't the ugliest boy in class.
11/14/2007