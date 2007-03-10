It's Otherworldly

Watching
01:15
Forced ApologySouth ParkS11 E8
Kyle is forced to apologize to Cartman for his intolerance.
10/03/2007
00:59
Dateline CommercialSouth ParkS11 E8
Dateline NBC is going to do a special on Cartman's Tourette's.
10/03/2007
01:42
The Game is OnSouth ParkS11 E8
Kyle can't let Cartman go on live television and say whatever he wants.
10/03/2007
01:31
Cartman Takes a SeatSouth ParkS11 E8
Chris Hansen won't let Cartman get out of being on Dateline.
10/03/2007
01:21
Kyle in ActionSouth ParkS11 E8
Kyle and Thomas lure a pedophile to the television station.
10/03/2007
01:23
Pedophile PanicSouth ParkS11 E8
Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
02:19
Randy Takes a CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
01:38
It's OtherworldlySouth ParkS11 E9
When his friends show some doubt about the impressiveness of his crap, Randy takes them to see it. Sharon doesn't see the big deal.
10/10/2007
00:54
Calling GuinnessSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy tries calling the Guinness Book with his world record.
10/10/2007
01:43
Crap VerificationSouth ParkS11 E9
After verification, Randy's crap is now the new world record holder.
10/10/2007
01:33
That Was No Fluke CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's friends talk him into trying to beat the record.
10/10/2007
01:13
Bono's DemandsSouth ParkS11 E9
News of Randy's eminent world record attempt reaches Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02
Randy's UltrasoundSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
01:40
Bono's Sore SpotSouth ParkS11 E9
Stan tries to talk Bono into letting his father have the crap record.
10/10/2007