South Park
This Is V.I.P.
Season 17 E 9 • 12/04/2013
As everyone prepares for the Red Robin wedding, Kyle discovers that something has happened to Stan.
01:02
Push Back Black FridaySouth ParkS17 E8
Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16
PRINCESSSUU KENNY!South ParkS17 E8
The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
11/20/2013
01:23
PRINCESS KENNY, SAYONARA!South ParkS17 E9
Princess Kenny receives an invitation to the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:31
Previously on South ParkSouth ParkS17 E9
An action packed recap of the events leading up to "Titties and Dragons".
12/04/2013
00:27
South Park Wiener Wiener Wiener IntroSouth ParkS17 E9
South Park's intro gets an all new song!
12/04/2013
01:54
PRINCESS KENNY ASSISTO!South ParkS17 E9
Anime Princess Kenny comes to the aide of the Sony Corporation.
12/04/2013
01:09
Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray PlayerSouth ParkS17 E9
Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:48
Take Over Red Robin?South ParkS17 E9
As Stan's army plans their attack, the Xbox Fighters offer terms for a truce.
12/04/2013
01:36
He's Lying To You!!South ParkS17 E9
Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
00:47
On His WaySouth ParkS17 E9
At the South Park Mall, everyone awaits the arrival of this year's honorary ribbon cutter, who is traveling by horseback.
12/04/2013
00:53
01:06
EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!South ParkS17 E9
During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49
JUST DO IT!!South ParkS17 E9
George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:39
The Red Robin WeddingSouth ParkS17 E9
Both factions gather to celebrate the wedding. Meanwhile, George RR Martin shares a few words about his wiener.
12/04/2013
00:45
Who's Betrayal Is This?!?South ParkS17 E9
Bill Gates and the President of Sony make a surprise appearance at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
01:12
Let's Finish It!!South ParkS17 E9
Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
01:51
The Battle of Black FridaySouth ParkS17 E9
The doors to the Mall finally open and the Black Friday mayhem is in full force. Meanwhile, a winner is crowned at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:59
Black Friday Is OverSouth ParkS17 E9
The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
01:13
Screw Video Games!South ParkS17 E9
After finally playing the Xbox One, the boys decide to go outside and play instead.
12/04/2013