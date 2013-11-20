South Park

This Is V.I.P.

Season 17 E 9 • 12/04/2013

As everyone prepares for the Red Robin wedding, Kyle discovers that something has happened to Stan.

01:02

Push Back Black Friday
South ParkS17 E8

Randy and the Mall Security guards receive shocking news about the Black Friday event.
11/20/2013
01:16

PRINCESSSUU KENNY!
South ParkS17 E8

The President of Sony presents Kenny with a gift that will make him a real Japanese Princess.
11/20/2013
01:23

PRINCESS KENNY, SAYONARA!
South ParkS17 E9

Princess Kenny receives an invitation to the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:31

Previously on South Park
South ParkS17 E9

An action packed recap of the events leading up to "Titties and Dragons".
12/04/2013
00:27

South Park Wiener Wiener Wiener Intro
South ParkS17 E9

South Park's intro gets an all new song!
12/04/2013
01:54

PRINCESS KENNY ASSISTO!
South ParkS17 E9

Anime Princess Kenny comes to the aide of the Sony Corporation.
12/04/2013
01:09

Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray Player
South ParkS17 E9

Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:48

Take Over Red Robin?
South ParkS17 E9

As Stan's army plans their attack, the Xbox Fighters offer terms for a truce.
12/04/2013
01:36

He's Lying To You!!
South ParkS17 E9

Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
00:47

On His Way
South ParkS17 E9

At the South Park Mall, everyone awaits the arrival of this year's honorary ribbon cutter, who is traveling by horseback.
12/04/2013
00:53

This Is V.I.P.
South ParkS17 E9

As everyone prepares for the Red Robin wedding, Kyle discovers that something has happened to Stan.
12/04/2013
01:24

Completely Betrayed
South ParkS17 E9

Kyle visits a captive Stan and apologizes.
12/04/2013
01:06

EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!
South ParkS17 E9

During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49

JUST DO IT!!
South ParkS17 E9

George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:39

The Red Robin Wedding
South ParkS17 E9

Both factions gather to celebrate the wedding. Meanwhile, George RR Martin shares a few words about his wiener.
12/04/2013
00:45

Who's Betrayal Is This?!?
South ParkS17 E9

Bill Gates and the President of Sony make a surprise appearance at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
01:12

Let's Finish It!!
South ParkS17 E9

Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
01:51

The Battle of Black Friday
South ParkS17 E9

The doors to the Mall finally open and the Black Friday mayhem is in full force. Meanwhile, a winner is crowned at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:59

Black Friday Is Over
South ParkS17 E9

The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
01:13

Screw Video Games!
South ParkS17 E9

After finally playing the Xbox One, the boys decide to go outside and play instead.
12/04/2013
