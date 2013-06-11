South Park
Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray Player
Season 17 E 9 • 12/04/2013
Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
00:38
Israel Freaking Rocks!South ParkS17 E6
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
11/06/2013
02:08
And Now, Winter Comes Again...South ParkS17 E7
The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15
New RecruitsSouth ParkS17 E7
Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:43
Fighters of ZaronSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
00:53
It's A Family TraditionSouth ParkS17 E7
Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth ParkS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
01:09
01:36
He's Lying To You!!South ParkS17 E9
Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
01:06
EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!South ParkS17 E9
During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49
JUST DO IT!!South ParkS17 E9
George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:12
Let's Finish It!!South ParkS17 E9
Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
00:59
Black Friday Is OverSouth ParkS17 E9
The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
00:57
You Okay, Bro?South ParkS18 E1
Meanwhile at Stan and Kyle's start-up company, they also have disagreements about their new company's direction.
09/24/2014
00:40
Furry Balls Plopped Menacingly On The Table, INC.South ParkS18 E1
The boys settle on a start-up name, but it doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
09/24/2014
01:26
Dense Boner ForestSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys brainstorm names for their new start-up company.
09/24/2014