South Park

We Have to Destroy These Things

Season 20 E 6 • 10/26/2016

Randy and Garrison try to destroy the Member Berries.

01:04

Are You Tired of Trolls?
South ParkS20 E5

TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
10/19/2016
00:42

We Have SkankHunt42
South ParkS20 E5

The Trolls gather and find a way to unite against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:26

I Was Never Going to Win
South ParkS20 E5

Garrison tries to tell his supporters that his race for the White House is over, but they have a different view of the circumstances.
10/19/2016
01:32

It's Not Mean if It's Hilarious
South ParkS20 E5

Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:27

I Do It for the LULz
South ParkS20 E5

Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
00:45

All Trolls Report In
South ParkS20 E5

SkankHunt42 and the rest of the trolls start their social attack on Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:23

It's Not Your Fault
South ParkS20 E5

Garrison gets help from the Member Berries support group.
10/19/2016
00:51

We've Been Trolled!
South ParkS20 E5

The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016
01:01

Danishes For Denmark
South ParkS20 E5

The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:07

Dude, Mars Rules!
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016
01:01

We Have to Destroy These Things
South ParkS20 E6

Randy and Garrison try to destroy the Member Berries.
10/26/2016
00:49

Fort Collins Hacked
South ParkS20 E6

News reaches the rest of the country that Fort Collins has been hacked and Gerald freaks out.
10/26/2016
01:42

We Don't Keep Secrets
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman lies to Heidi about comments he made on the internet.
10/26/2016
01:13

We All Get Exposed
South ParkS20 E6

Garrison makes one final appeal to the nation and urges them to vote against him on November 8.
10/26/2016
00:56

He Feels Like He's Losing You
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman and Heidi ask Kyle to help them figure who has been Trolling the school.
10/26/2016
01:14

It's Called Emoji Analysis
South ParkS20 E6

Heidi explains her plan to track down the Troll to Kyle and Cartman, and reveals who she thinks the Troll really is.
10/26/2016
01:05

Colorado. That's a Very Goofy Name
South ParkS20 E6

With the TrollTrace.com servers on line, one of the Trolls locations may soon be known.
10/26/2016
01:21

I'm Done Giving Political Speeches
South ParkS20 E6

After their attempts to Destroy the Member Berries fails, Randy and Garrison devise a new, impossible plan.
10/26/2016
01:45

Your Entire Internet History
South ParkS20 E6

After Cartman confronts Kyle about Heidi, Kyles threatens to share Cartman's entire internet history with Heidi.
10/26/2016
00:31

Member Berry Escape
South ParkS20 E6

The Member Berries are on a mission.
10/26/2016
00:50

Member Berry Road Trip
South ParkS20 E6

The Member Berries head cross country with some mysterious cargo.
10/26/2016