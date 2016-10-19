South Park
We All Get Exposed
Season 20 E 6 • 10/26/2016
Garrison makes one final appeal to the nation and urges them to vote against him on November 8.
01:32
It's Not Mean if It's HilariousSouth ParkS20 E5
Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:27
I Do It for the LULzSouth ParkS20 E5
Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
00:45
All Trolls Report InSouth ParkS20 E5
SkankHunt42 and the rest of the trolls start their social attack on Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:23
It's Not Your FaultSouth ParkS20 E5
Garrison gets help from the Member Berries support group.
10/19/2016
00:51
We've Been Trolled!South ParkS20 E5
The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016
01:01
Danishes For DenmarkSouth ParkS20 E5
The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:07
Dude, Mars Rules!South ParkS20 E6
Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016
01:01
We Have to Destroy These ThingsSouth ParkS20 E6
Randy and Garrison try to destroy the Member Berries.
10/26/2016
00:49
Fort Collins HackedSouth ParkS20 E6
News reaches the rest of the country that Fort Collins has been hacked and Gerald freaks out.
10/26/2016
01:42
We Don't Keep SecretsSouth ParkS20 E6
Cartman lies to Heidi about comments he made on the internet.
10/26/2016
01:13
00:56
He Feels Like He's Losing YouSouth ParkS20 E6
Cartman and Heidi ask Kyle to help them figure who has been Trolling the school.
10/26/2016
01:14
It's Called Emoji AnalysisSouth ParkS20 E6
Heidi explains her plan to track down the Troll to Kyle and Cartman, and reveals who she thinks the Troll really is.
10/26/2016
01:05
Colorado. That's a Very Goofy NameSouth ParkS20 E6
With the TrollTrace.com servers on line, one of the Trolls locations may soon be known.
10/26/2016
01:21
I'm Done Giving Political SpeechesSouth ParkS20 E6
After their attempts to Destroy the Member Berries fails, Randy and Garrison devise a new, impossible plan.
10/26/2016
01:45
Your Entire Internet HistorySouth ParkS20 E6
After Cartman confronts Kyle about Heidi, Kyles threatens to share Cartman's entire internet history with Heidi.
10/26/2016
00:50
Member Berry Road TripSouth ParkS20 E6
The Member Berries head cross country with some mysterious cargo.
10/26/2016
01:03
You're a TRAITOR!South ParkS20 E7
Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016
01:04
Garrison, what have you done?!South ParkS20 E7
Randy confronts Garrison and Caitlyn about the results of the Presidential Election.
11/09/2016