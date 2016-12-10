South Park
Are You Tired of Trolls?
Season 20 E 5 • 10/19/2016
TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
More
Watching
01:08
Going On a RunSouth ParkS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
01:27
A Schoool FundraiserSouth ParkS20 E5
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
01:14
You Have to Answer to the PeopleSouth ParkS20 E5
Garrison tries to return to his teaching job at South Park Elementary only to be dragged back to the campaign by his staff.
10/19/2016
01:01
Let's Come Together as a SchoolSouth ParkS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56
Maybe We Can HelpSouth ParkS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
00:58
Butters vs NellySouth ParkS20 E5
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
02:18
Did I Offend You?South ParkS20 E5
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016
01:04
Are You Tired of Trolls?South ParkS20 E5
TrollTrace.com tries to raise the last bit of money they need to bring their servers on-line.
10/19/2016
00:42
We Have SkankHunt42South ParkS20 E5
The Trolls gather and find a way to unite against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:26
I Was Never Going to WinSouth ParkS20 E5
Garrison tries to tell his supporters that his race for the White House is over, but they have a different view of the circumstances.
10/19/2016
01:32
It's Not Mean if It's HilariousSouth ParkS20 E5
Gerald explains his theory of trolling.
10/19/2016
01:27
I Do It for the LULzSouth ParkS20 E5
Gerald and Dildo Shwaggins have a heart-to-heart about why they troll the internet.
10/19/2016
00:45
All Trolls Report InSouth ParkS20 E5
SkankHunt42 and the rest of the trolls start their social attack on Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:23
It's Not Your FaultSouth ParkS20 E5
Garrison gets help from the Member Berries support group.
10/19/2016
00:51
We've Been Trolled!South ParkS20 E5
The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016
01:01
Danishes For DenmarkSouth ParkS20 E5
The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:07
Dude, Mars Rules!South ParkS20 E6
Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016