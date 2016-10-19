South Park
I'm Done Giving Political Speeches
Season 20 E 6 • 10/26/2016
After their attempts to Destroy the Member Berries fails, Randy and Garrison devise a new, impossible plan.
00:51
We've Been Trolled!South ParkS20 E5
The employees of TrollTrace.com realize they have been the victims of trolling and decide to leave social media.
10/19/2016
01:01
Danishes For DenmarkSouth ParkS20 E5
The fundraiser, Danishes for Denmark, flops after the public outrage against Denmark.
10/19/2016
01:07
Dude, Mars Rules!South ParkS20 E6
Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016
01:01
We Have to Destroy These ThingsSouth ParkS20 E6
Randy and Garrison try to destroy the Member Berries.
10/26/2016
00:49
Fort Collins HackedSouth ParkS20 E6
News reaches the rest of the country that Fort Collins has been hacked and Gerald freaks out.
10/26/2016
01:42
We Don't Keep SecretsSouth ParkS20 E6
Cartman lies to Heidi about comments he made on the internet.
10/26/2016
01:13
We All Get ExposedSouth ParkS20 E6
Garrison makes one final appeal to the nation and urges them to vote against him on November 8.
10/26/2016
00:56
He Feels Like He's Losing YouSouth ParkS20 E6
Cartman and Heidi ask Kyle to help them figure who has been Trolling the school.
10/26/2016
01:14
It's Called Emoji AnalysisSouth ParkS20 E6
Heidi explains her plan to track down the Troll to Kyle and Cartman, and reveals who she thinks the Troll really is.
10/26/2016
01:05
Colorado. That's a Very Goofy NameSouth ParkS20 E6
With the TrollTrace.com servers on line, one of the Trolls locations may soon be known.
10/26/2016
01:21
I'm Done Giving Political SpeechesSouth ParkS20 E6
10/26/2016
01:45
Your Entire Internet HistorySouth ParkS20 E6
After Cartman confronts Kyle about Heidi, Kyles threatens to share Cartman's entire internet history with Heidi.
10/26/2016
00:50
Member Berry Road TripSouth ParkS20 E6
The Member Berries head cross country with some mysterious cargo.
10/26/2016
00:54
You Can't Stop BelievingSouth ParkS20 E7
Heidi and Cartman console each other after the election.
11/09/2016
00:54
Pressing PickleSouth ParkS20 E7
With the help of Bill and Bill, Stan tries to reconcile with Wendy.
11/09/2016
01:30
You Mean Like James Bond?South ParkS20 E7
Gerald accepts a secret mission to infiltrate TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:23
Bill Clinton's Gentlemen's ClubSouth ParkS20 E7
PC Principal introduces the only man who can help heal the divide in the country, Bill Clinton.
11/09/2016
01:33
Never Gonna Give You UpSouth ParkS20 E7
Gerald finally enters the server room to destroy TrollTrace.com, but gets RickRolled.
11/09/2016
00:59
Complete BedlamSouth ParkS20 E7
The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016