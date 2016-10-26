South Park

Member Berry Escape

Season 20 E 6 • 10/26/2016

The Member Berries are on a mission.

01:07

Dude, Mars Rules!
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman imagines a colonized Mars. Meanwhile Heidi convinces Cartman to talk to Kyle.
10/26/2016
01:01

We Have to Destroy These Things
South ParkS20 E6

Randy and Garrison try to destroy the Member Berries.
10/26/2016
00:49

Fort Collins Hacked
South ParkS20 E6

News reaches the rest of the country that Fort Collins has been hacked and Gerald freaks out.
10/26/2016
01:42

We Don't Keep Secrets
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman lies to Heidi about comments he made on the internet.
10/26/2016
01:13

We All Get Exposed
South ParkS20 E6

Garrison makes one final appeal to the nation and urges them to vote against him on November 8.
10/26/2016
00:56

He Feels Like He's Losing You
South ParkS20 E6

Cartman and Heidi ask Kyle to help them figure who has been Trolling the school.
10/26/2016
01:14

It's Called Emoji Analysis
South ParkS20 E6

Heidi explains her plan to track down the Troll to Kyle and Cartman, and reveals who she thinks the Troll really is.
10/26/2016
01:05

Colorado. That's a Very Goofy Name
South ParkS20 E6

With the TrollTrace.com servers on line, one of the Trolls locations may soon be known.
10/26/2016
01:21

I'm Done Giving Political Speeches
South ParkS20 E6

After their attempts to Destroy the Member Berries fails, Randy and Garrison devise a new, impossible plan.
10/26/2016
01:45

Your Entire Internet History
South ParkS20 E6

After Cartman confronts Kyle about Heidi, Kyles threatens to share Cartman's entire internet history with Heidi.
10/26/2016
00:31

00:50

Member Berry Road Trip
South ParkS20 E6

The Member Berries head cross country with some mysterious cargo.
10/26/2016
00:54

You Can't Stop Believing
South ParkS20 E7

Heidi and Cartman console each other after the election.
11/09/2016
00:54

Pressing Pickle
South ParkS20 E7

With the help of Bill and Bill, Stan tries to reconcile with Wendy.
11/09/2016
01:30

You Mean Like James Bond?
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald accepts a secret mission to infiltrate TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:23

Bill Clinton's Gentlemen's Club
South ParkS20 E7

PC Principal introduces the only man who can help heal the divide in the country, Bill Clinton.
11/09/2016
01:33

Never Gonna Give You Up
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald finally enters the server room to destroy TrollTrace.com, but gets RickRolled.
11/09/2016
00:59

Complete Bedlam
South ParkS20 E7

The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016
01:55

We're Very Close to the End
South ParkS20 E7

Bill Clinton and Butters have a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile Cartman and Heidi plan for their trip to Mars.
11/09/2016
01:00

Almost the First Gentleman
South ParkS20 E7

Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
11/09/2016
00:51

Daddy Called You a Pussy
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald Facetimes Ike to let him know everything is okay, but Kyle interrupts the conversation.
11/09/2016