South Park
Upstaged By Bono
Season 11 E 9 • 10/10/2007
Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.
01:31
Cartman Takes a SeatSouth ParkS11 E8
Chris Hansen won't let Cartman get out of being on Dateline.
10/03/2007
01:21
Kyle in ActionSouth ParkS11 E8
Kyle and Thomas lure a pedophile to the television station.
10/03/2007
01:23
Pedophile PanicSouth ParkS11 E8
Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
02:19
Randy Takes a CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
00:54
Calling GuinnessSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy tries calling the Guinness Book with his world record.
10/10/2007
01:43
Crap VerificationSouth ParkS11 E9
After verification, Randy's crap is now the new world record holder.
10/10/2007
01:33
That Was No Fluke CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's friends talk him into trying to beat the record.
10/10/2007
01:13
Bono's DemandsSouth ParkS11 E9
News of Randy's eminent world record attempt reaches Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02
Randy's UltrasoundSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
01:40
Bono's Sore SpotSouth ParkS11 E9
Stan tries to talk Bono into letting his father have the crap record.
10/10/2007
00:23
It's Just Too BigSouth ParkS11 E9
Randy tries to crap out the crap, but it's just too big.
10/10/2007
00:39
Bono's SecretSouth ParkS11 E9
Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
03:37
Bono Is CrapSouth ParkS11 E9
Herr Brolof tells of how he raised Bono to be the big piece of crap he is today.
10/10/2007
02:54
Get That F*&%ing LeprechaunSouth ParkS11 E10
The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007