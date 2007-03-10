South Park

Upstaged By Bono

Season 11 E 9 • 10/10/2007

Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:29

Cartman Panics
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman suddenly can't help what he says.
10/03/2007
01:31

Cartman Takes a Seat
South ParkS11 E8

Chris Hansen won't let Cartman get out of being on Dateline.
10/03/2007
01:00

Cartman Needs a Miracle
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman prays for a miracle.
10/03/2007
01:21

Kyle in Action
South ParkS11 E8

Kyle and Thomas lure a pedophile to the television station.
10/03/2007
01:23

Pedophile Panic
South ParkS11 E8

Dateline stops as scores of pedophiles kill themselves in the studio.
10/03/2007
00:37

Answered Prayers
South ParkS11 E8

Cartman got his miracle, in the form of Kyle.
10/03/2007
02:19

Randy Takes a Crap
South ParkS11 E9

After three weeks of constipation, Randy takes a huge crap.
10/10/2007
00:54

Calling Guinness
South ParkS11 E9

Randy tries calling the Guinness Book with his world record.
10/10/2007
01:43

Crap Verification
South ParkS11 E9

After verification, Randy's crap is now the new world record holder.
10/10/2007
00:39

Bono's Broken Record
South ParkS11 E9

Bono is told his crap record was beaten.
10/10/2007
01:55

Upstaged By Bono
South ParkS11 E9

Bono announces he broke Randy's world record.
10/10/2007
01:47

Randy Mourns His Loss
South ParkS11 E9

Randy is depressed after losing to Bono.
10/10/2007
01:33

That Was No Fluke Crap
South ParkS11 E9

Randy's friends talk him into trying to beat the record.
10/10/2007
01:13

Bono's Demands
South ParkS11 E9

News of Randy's eminent world record attempt reaches Bono.
10/10/2007
01:02

Randy's Ultrasound
South ParkS11 E9

Randy's ultrasound reveals the crap is currently 14 Curics.
10/10/2007
01:40

Bono's Sore Spot
South ParkS11 E9

Stan tries to talk Bono into letting his father have the crap record.
10/10/2007
00:23

It's Just Too Big
South ParkS11 E9

Randy tries to crap out the crap, but it's just too big.
10/10/2007
00:39

Bono's Secret
South ParkS11 E9

Belvis, the butler, reveals that Bono is a piece of crap.
10/10/2007
03:37

Bono Is Crap
South ParkS11 E9

Herr Brolof tells of how he raised Bono to be the big piece of crap he is today.
10/10/2007
02:54

Get That F*&%ing Leprechaun
South ParkS11 E10

The Boys capture a leprechaun in the woods.
10/17/2007
01:06

Sultan's Balls
South ParkS11 E10

Cartman throws a party where Kyle has to suck his balls.
10/17/2007