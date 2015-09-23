South Park

Historic SoDoSoPa

Season 19 E 3 • 09/30/2015

The Mayor shows off SoDoSoPa to the Whole Foods Inspector.

Butters' Date
South ParkS19 E2

Charlotte and Butters go on their first date.
09/23/2015
01:58

Off To Washington!
South ParkS19 E2

After hearing the news about their President, the Canadians head back home. Meanwhile, Garrison reveals that his political campaign is just beginning...
09/23/2015
00:59

I Like You, Dennis
South ParkS19 E3

After hours at City Wok, Kenny and Mr. Kim have a heart-to-heart.
09/30/2015
01:25

Opening Monologue
South ParkS19 E3

Jimmy Fallon tells some jokes about South Park.
09/30/2015
01:18

Image Problem
South ParkS19 E3

Randy and the Mayor unveil their plan to fix South Park's public image.
09/30/2015
00:29

Can't Afford It
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny's dad gripes about their financial situation.
09/30/2015
00:38

Child Help Wanted
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny joins City Wok Guy's new child labor force.
09/30/2015
01:15

Preparing for Whole Foods
South ParkS19 E3

The townspeople all get ready for the biggest visit of their lives.
09/30/2015
00:57

Let's Go Child Labor Force!
South ParkS19 E3

With the help of his new workers, Mr. Kim cleans up City Wok.
09/30/2015
01:13

Classroom Inspection
South ParkS19 E3

The Whole Foods Inspector visits South Park Elementary.
09/30/2015
00:49

00:52

Local Cows
South ParkS19 E3

The Whole Foods inspector is shown the locally-sourced cattle.
09/30/2015
01:27

Child Labor Battle Royale
South ParkS19 E3

The townspeople descend on City Wok and fight the Child Labor Force.
09/30/2015
01:03

Kenny's Surprise
South ParkS19 E3

Kenny returns home with a gift for his sister.
09/30/2015
01:33

We're Gentrifying!
South ParkS19 E3

The city begins to plan the new SoDoSoPa project. Afterwards, they hold a meeting for the lower income residents.
09/30/2015
01:29

What the Hell is a SoDoSoPa?!
South ParkS19 E3

The new SoDoSoPa area is bustling... but over at City Wok, things aren't looking so good.
09/30/2015
00:58

We Have a SODOSOPA!
South ParkS19 E3

Randy calls Whole Foods to try and get them to open a store in South Park.
09/30/2015
01:03

CtPaTown
South ParkS19 E3

City Wok Guy makes a commercial for South Park's newest cultural district.
09/30/2015
00:59

Another Day In Paradise
South ParkS19 E4

Over lunch at the new hotspot, Gerald tells to Randy who he really is... a Yelper.
10/14/2015
01:44

Another Food Critic
South ParkS19 E4

Cartman tries out the new Mexican Restaurant in town.
10/14/2015
01:15

My Experience Was Sublime
South ParkS19 E4

Gerald is overwhelmed with his Yelp workload.
10/14/2015