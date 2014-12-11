South Park

Do You Kids Like Magic?!

Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014

The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.

01:11

Customer Feedback Vindaloop
South ParkS18 E7

Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.
11/12/2014
00:58

It Was Carnage, Bro!
South ParkS18 E8

The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
02:11

Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?
South ParkS18 E8

The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
01:17

Game, Set and Match
South ParkS18 E8

The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
00:58

Kenny VS. Slaughterhouse
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:30

Cock Fight
South ParkS18 E8

In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
01:50

It's Illegal and It's WRONG
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
11/19/2014
00:43

Randy Performs Cock Magic
South ParkS18 E8

Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28

Screw the Free Range Chickens
South ParkS18 E8

The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08

I'm Practicing!
South ParkS18 E8

Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
01:02

Do You Kids Like Magic?!
South ParkS18 E8

11/19/2014
01:36

Get Your Cock In There!!
South ParkS18 E8

After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
02:20

Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
11/19/2014
00:59

Cock Magic Volleyball
South ParkS18 E8

After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50

You Need This, Lorde
South ParkS18 E9

Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
00:35

Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!
South ParkS18 E9

"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
12/03/2014
01:10

Okay, Grandpa
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle and Stan crash Ike's slumber party, only to find the kids all watching video commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07

Godspeed, Tupac!
South ParkS18 E9

With Michael Jackson's hologram on the loose, the Record Producer initiates "Project Alpha".
12/03/2014
01:24

PEWDIEPIE!!
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle is excited to spend his day playing video games with Ike... but Ike has other plans.
12/03/2014
00:56

WOMEN OF ROCK!
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
01:04

Cartman BRAAAAAAA!
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman posts his first video commentary.
12/03/2014