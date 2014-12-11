South Park
It's Illegal and It's WRONG
Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014
Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
01:42
Malfunction With The HeadsetSouth ParkS18 E7
Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:04
Grounded in Virtual RealitySouth ParkS18 E7
Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:09
Something SupernaturalSouth ParkS18 E7
After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014
01:39
I'm a Computer ProgramSouth ParkS18 E7
Butters' dad forgets why his son is grounded. Meanwhile, Cartman shares a shocking revelation with the boys.
11/12/2014
01:11
Customer Feedback VindaloopSouth ParkS18 E7
Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.
11/12/2014
00:58
It Was Carnage, Bro!South ParkS18 E8
The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
02:11
Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?South ParkS18 E8
The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
01:17
Game, Set and MatchSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
00:58
Kenny VS. SlaughterhouseSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:30
Cock FightSouth ParkS18 E8
In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
01:50
00:43
Randy Performs Cock MagicSouth ParkS18 E8
Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28
Screw the Free Range ChickensSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08
I'm Practicing!South ParkS18 E8
Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
01:02
Do You Kids Like Magic?!South ParkS18 E8
The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014
01:36
Get Your Cock In There!!South ParkS18 E8
After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
02:20
Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of WorldsSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
11/19/2014
00:59
Cock Magic VolleyballSouth ParkS18 E8
After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50
You Need This, LordeSouth ParkS18 E9
Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
00:35
Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!South ParkS18 E9
"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
12/03/2014