Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!

Season 18 E 9 • 12/03/2014
"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
00:43
Randy Performs Cock MagicSouth ParkS18 E8
Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28
Screw the Free Range ChickensSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08
I'm Practicing!South ParkS18 E8
Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
01:02
Do You Kids Like Magic?!South ParkS18 E8
The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014
01:36
Get Your Cock In There!!South ParkS18 E8
After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
02:20
Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of WorldsSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
11/19/2014
00:59
Cock Magic VolleyballSouth ParkS18 E8
After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50
You Need This, LordeSouth ParkS18 E9
Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
01:10
Okay, GrandpaSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle and Stan crash Ike's slumber party, only to find the kids all watching video commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07
Godspeed, Tupac!South ParkS18 E9
With Michael Jackson's hologram on the loose, the Record Producer initiates "Project Alpha".
12/03/2014
00:35
01:24
PEWDIEPIE!!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle is excited to spend his day playing video games with Ike... but Ike has other plans.
12/03/2014
00:56
WOMEN OF ROCK!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
00:54
Can I Go?!South ParkS18 E9
Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014
01:02
Let's PlaysSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle catches Ike watching the new "Cartman Bra" commentary, and then confronts Cartman about it.
12/03/2014
01:28
Just Another Female Pop StarSouth ParkS18 E9
Backstage at the Women of Rock concert, Randy faces off with Iggy Azalea.
12/03/2014
00:43
Cue The Hologram!South ParkS18 E9
Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11
Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"South ParkS18 E9
Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51
Lorde Performs LiveSouth ParkS18 E9
Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014