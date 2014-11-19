South Park
Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds
Season 18 E 8 • 11/19/2014
Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?South ParkS18 E8
The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
01:17
Game, Set and MatchSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
00:58
Kenny VS. SlaughterhouseSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:30
Cock FightSouth ParkS18 E8
In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
01:50
It's Illegal and It's WRONGSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
11/19/2014
00:43
Randy Performs Cock MagicSouth ParkS18 E8
Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28
Screw the Free Range ChickensSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08
I'm Practicing!South ParkS18 E8
Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
01:02
Do You Kids Like Magic?!South ParkS18 E8
The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014
01:36
Get Your Cock In There!!South ParkS18 E8
After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
02:20
00:59
Cock Magic VolleyballSouth ParkS18 E8
After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50
You Need This, LordeSouth ParkS18 E9
Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
00:35
Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!South ParkS18 E9
"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
12/03/2014
01:10
Okay, GrandpaSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle and Stan crash Ike's slumber party, only to find the kids all watching video commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07
Godspeed, Tupac!South ParkS18 E9
With Michael Jackson's hologram on the loose, the Record Producer initiates "Project Alpha".
12/03/2014
01:24
PEWDIEPIE!!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle is excited to spend his day playing video games with Ike... but Ike has other plans.
12/03/2014
00:56
WOMEN OF ROCK!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
00:54
Can I Go?!South ParkS18 E9
Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014