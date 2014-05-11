South Park

Customer Feedback Vindaloop

Season 18 E 7 • 11/12/2014

Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.

Stan vs. The Canadian Devil
South ParkS18 E6

With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:04

Get Off Your High Horse!
South ParkS18 E6

Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:41

It's All So Reallll!!
South ParkS18 E7

With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".
11/12/2014
00:45

Cure De Gars
South ParkS18 E7

Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:36

I'M A BAAAAD MAN!
South ParkS18 E7

Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:49

Manipulate Reality
South ParkS18 E7

Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:42

Malfunction With The Headset
South ParkS18 E7

Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:04

Grounded in Virtual Reality
South ParkS18 E7

Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:09

Something Supernatural
South ParkS18 E7

After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014
01:39

I'm a Computer Program
South ParkS18 E7

Butters' dad forgets why his son is grounded. Meanwhile, Cartman shares a shocking revelation with the boys.
11/12/2014
01:11

00:58

It Was Carnage, Bro!
South ParkS18 E8

The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
01:17

Game, Set and Match
South ParkS18 E8

The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
02:11

Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?
South ParkS18 E8

The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
00:58

Kenny VS. Slaughterhouse
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:30

Cock Fight
South ParkS18 E8

In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
01:50

It's Illegal and It's WRONG
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
11/19/2014
00:43

Randy Performs Cock Magic
South ParkS18 E8

Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28

Screw the Free Range Chickens
South ParkS18 E8

The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08

I'm Practicing!
South ParkS18 E8

Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014
01:02

Do You Kids Like Magic?!
South ParkS18 E8

The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014