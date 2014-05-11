South Park
Customer Feedback Vindaloop
Season 18 E 7 • 11/12/2014
Oculus Rift customer service calls Oculus Rift customer service.
01:38
Stan vs. The Canadian DevilSouth ParkS18 E6
With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:04
Get Off Your High Horse!South ParkS18 E6
Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:41
It's All So Reallll!!South ParkS18 E7
With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".
11/12/2014
00:45
Cure De GarsSouth ParkS18 E7
Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:36
I'M A BAAAAD MAN!South ParkS18 E7
Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:49
Manipulate RealitySouth ParkS18 E7
Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:42
Malfunction With The HeadsetSouth ParkS18 E7
Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:04
Grounded in Virtual RealitySouth ParkS18 E7
Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:09
Something SupernaturalSouth ParkS18 E7
After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014
01:39
I'm a Computer ProgramSouth ParkS18 E7
Butters' dad forgets why his son is grounded. Meanwhile, Cartman shares a shocking revelation with the boys.
11/12/2014
01:11
00:58
It Was Carnage, Bro!South ParkS18 E8
The boys recount Kenny's epic Magic victory, then get a tip about where to find the REAL hardcore action.
11/19/2014
01:17
Game, Set and MatchSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys' rooster dominates its first fight. Afterwards, they're approached about moving up to the big leagues.
11/19/2014
02:11
Dude, Wendy Plays Volleyball?South ParkS18 E8
The Girls Volleyball coach visits the class to rally support for the team. Meanwhile, the South Park Police deal with a false "cock magic" report.
11/19/2014
00:58
Kenny VS. SlaughterhouseSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny faces off against his opponent Slaughterhouse in a battle of Magic: The Gathering.
11/19/2014
01:30
Cock FightSouth ParkS18 E8
In the basement of City Wok, the boys witness an epic cock Magic fight.
11/19/2014
01:50
It's Illegal and It's WRONGSouth ParkS18 E8
Kenny expresses his concerns for the roosters. Meanwhile, the police question Kenny's dad about the cock magic ring.
11/19/2014
00:43
Randy Performs Cock MagicSouth ParkS18 E8
Randy lectures the boys, and then shows them how cock magic is REALLY done.
11/19/2014
01:28
Screw the Free Range ChickensSouth ParkS18 E8
The boys visit a chicken farm and pick out their own Magic rooster.
11/19/2014
01:08
I'm Practicing!South ParkS18 E8
Sharon confronts Randy about practicing his cock magic in the bathroom.
11/19/2014