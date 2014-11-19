South Park

Cartman BRAAAAAAA!

Season 18 E 9 • 12/03/2014

Cartman posts his first video commentary.

01:02

Do You Kids Like Magic?!
South ParkS18 E8

The Amazingly Randi performs a cock magic show at a children's birthday party.
11/19/2014
01:36

Get Your Cock In There!!
South ParkS18 E8

After seeing Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds in action, the boys second guess putting their rooster in the fight.
11/19/2014
02:20

Kenny VS. Gadnuk Breaker of Worlds
South ParkS18 E8

Kenny steps in for the boys' rooster, and faces his greatest Magic battle yet.
11/19/2014
00:59

Cock Magic Volleyball
South ParkS18 E8

After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50

You Need This, Lorde
South ParkS18 E9

Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
00:35

Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!
South ParkS18 E9

"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
12/03/2014
01:10

Okay, Grandpa
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle and Stan crash Ike's slumber party, only to find the kids all watching video commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07

Godspeed, Tupac!
South ParkS18 E9

With Michael Jackson's hologram on the loose, the Record Producer initiates "Project Alpha".
12/03/2014
01:24

PEWDIEPIE!!
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle is excited to spend his day playing video games with Ike... but Ike has other plans.
12/03/2014
00:56

WOMEN OF ROCK!
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
01:04

Cartman BRAAAAAAA!
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman posts his first video commentary.
12/03/2014
00:54

Can I Go?!
South ParkS18 E9

Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014
01:02

Let's Plays
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle catches Ike watching the new "Cartman Bra" commentary, and then confronts Cartman about it.
12/03/2014
01:28

Just Another Female Pop Star
South ParkS18 E9

Backstage at the Women of Rock concert, Randy faces off with Iggy Azalea.
12/03/2014
00:43

Cue The Hologram!
South ParkS18 E9

Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11

Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51

Lorde Performs Live
South ParkS18 E9

Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56

It's Not About Music
South ParkS18 E9

At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24

Lorde's Hologram
South ParkS18 E9

The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08

"Cartman Bra" in the Classroom
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07

You Slept With Tupac?!?
South ParkS18 E9

Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014