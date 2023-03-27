South Park
#RespectClydesAuthority
Season 27 E 2 • 08/07/2025
After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
00:33
Not Happening on My WatchSouth ParkS26 E5
Garrison falls back into some old habits, in the season 26 finale of South Park, titled “Spring Break” premiering Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central
03/27/2023
01:34
Relax, GuySouth ParkS27 E1
At the White House, the President meets with the Prime Minister of Canada to negotiate a new trade deal. After the deal is done, the President spends time with someone close to him.
07/23/2025
03:12
Jesus In SchoolSouth ParkS27 E1
Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:03
He Trumped UsSouth ParkS27 E1
Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:01
It's JesusSouth ParkS27 E1
Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025
02:19
Welcome to Mar-a-LagoSouth ParkS27 E2
The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
02:16
Introducing the Director of Homeland SecuritySouth ParkS27 E2
Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
01:35
WOKE Students PWNED!South ParkS27 E2
Clyde asks the students of South Park Elementary to "prove him wrong." Cartman takes on Clyde
08/07/2025
00:45
#RespectClydesAuthoritySouth ParkS27 E2
08/07/2025