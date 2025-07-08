South Park

Did you Bring Me a Gift?

Season 27 E 3 • 08/20/2025

In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.

01:21

Dora Gets Detained
South ParkS27 E2

Mr. Mackey goes on his first raid with ICE.
08/07/2025
02:19

Welcome to Mar-a-Lago
South ParkS27 E2

The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.
08/07/2025
02:16

Introducing the Director of Homeland Security
South ParkS27 E2

Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
01:35

WOKE Students PWNED!
South ParkS27 E2

Clyde asks the students of South Park Elementary to "prove him wrong." Cartman takes on Clyde
08/07/2025
00:45

#RespectClydesAuthority
South ParkS27 E2

After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
00:47

I'm Master Debating, Mom
South ParkS27 E2

Cartman gets caught masterdebating.
08/07/2025
02:50

No Place for Tegridy
South ParkS27 E3

Sharon helps Randy come down from his Ketamine bender and the Marsh family sells Tegridy Farms.
08/20/2025
02:24

Mr. Towelie Goes to Washington
South ParkS27 E3

The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
01:13

Welcome to Techridy
South ParkS27 E3

Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:41

Anything is Possible
South ParkS27 E3

Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:36

01:37

Thanks, Guy!
South ParkS27 E3

After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025