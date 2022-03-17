South Park
He Trumped Us
Season 27 E 1 • 07/23/2025
Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
More
Watching
01:47
Top of the Morning to YouSouth ParkS25 E6
Randy faces an unhelpful family and a direct competitor on Tegridy Farms' biggest day of the year.
03/17/2022
00:37
Five Years Community ServiceSouth ParkS25 E6
Butters is sentenced to five years of community service for groping and sexually assaulting others.
03/17/2022
00:15
A Sweet Movie IdeaSouth ParkS26 E1
Clyde and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, in the season 26 premiere of South Park, titled “Cupid Ye”
02/06/2023
00:18
ChatGPT, DudeSouth ParkS26 E4
Stan asks Clyde for dating advice, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “Deep Learning”
02/27/2023
00:21
My First PaycheckSouth ParkS26 E5
Butters gets a job, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “DiKimble’s Hot Dogs”
03/20/2023
00:33
Not Happening on My WatchSouth ParkS26 E5
Garrison falls back into some old habits, in the season 26 finale of South Park, titled “Spring Break” premiering Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central
03/27/2023
01:34
Relax, GuySouth ParkS27 E1
At the White House, the President meets with the Prime Minister of Canada to negotiate a new trade deal. After the deal is done, the President spends time with someone close to him.
07/23/2025
03:12
Jesus In SchoolSouth ParkS27 E1
Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:02
It's JesusSouth ParkS27 E1
Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025