South Park

He Is Pregnant!

Season 27 E 4 • 09/04/2025

Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.

01:36

Did you Bring Me a Gift?
South ParkS27 E3

In order to make a deal with the President, Randy offers the President an incredible gift.
08/20/2025
02:24

Mr. Towelie Goes to Washington
South ParkS27 E3

The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
01:13

Welcome to Techridy
South ParkS27 E3

Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:41

Anything is Possible
South ParkS27 E3

Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:37

Thanks, Guy!
South ParkS27 E3

After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
02:18

What is a Labubu
South ParkS27 E4

As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025
01:16

Is the President Fucking Satan?
South ParkS27 E4

It's the question on everyone's mind!
09/04/2025
01:58

These Kids Are in Trouble
South ParkS27 E4

During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025
01:11

Satan, Why Are You So Sad?
South ParkS27 E4

The Vice President tries to help the Prince of Darkness.
09/04/2025
02:48

Happy Birthday, Red!
South ParkS27 E4

Butters arrives at the Red's birthday party and surprises her with the exact Labubu she wants.
09/04/2025
02:39

