South Park

It's Jesus

Season 27 E 1 • 07/23/2025

Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.

01:47

Top of the Morning to You
South ParkS25 E6

Randy faces an unhelpful family and a direct competitor on Tegridy Farms' biggest day of the year.
03/17/2022
00:37

Five Years Community Service
South ParkS25 E6

Butters is sentenced to five years of community service for groping and sexually assaulting others.
03/17/2022
00:15

A Sweet Movie Idea
South ParkS26 E1

Clyde and Scott pitch their movie idea to Kyle, in the season 26 premiere of South Park, titled “Cupid Ye”
02/06/2023
00:18

ChatGPT, Dude
South ParkS26 E4

Stan asks Clyde for dating advice, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “Deep Learning”
02/27/2023
00:21

My First Paycheck
South ParkS26 E5

Butters gets a job, in an all-new episode of South Park, titled “DiKimble’s Hot Dogs”
03/20/2023
00:33

Not Happening on My Watch
South ParkS26 E5

Garrison falls back into some old habits, in the season 26 finale of South Park, titled “Spring Break” premiering Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central
03/27/2023
01:34

Relax, Guy
South ParkS27 E1

At the White House, the President meets with the Prime Minister of Canada to negotiate a new trade deal. After the deal is done, the President spends time with someone close to him.
07/23/2025
01:35

Bullying Jesus
South ParkS27 E1

Stan and Jesus are sent to the Principals office.
07/23/2025
03:12

Jesus In School
South ParkS27 E1

Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:04

He Trumped Us
South ParkS27 E1

Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:02

