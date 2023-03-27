South Park

Welcome to Mar-a-Lago

Season 27 E 2 • 08/07/2025

The President welcomes Mr. Mackey to Mar-a-Lago, a magical place where anything can happen.

00:33

Not Happening on My Watch
South ParkS26 E5

Garrison falls back into some old habits, in the season 26 finale of South Park, titled “Spring Break” premiering Wednesday, March 29, at 10:00p ET/PT on Comedy Central
03/27/2023
01:34

Relax, Guy
South ParkS27 E1

At the White House, the President meets with the Prime Minister of Canada to negotiate a new trade deal. After the deal is done, the President spends time with someone close to him.
07/23/2025
01:34

Bullying Jesus
South ParkS27 E1

Stan and Jesus are sent to the Principals office.
07/23/2025
03:12

Jesus In School
South ParkS27 E1

Cartman is shocked to learn that his favorite radio program has been cancelled by the president. Meanwhile, angry about people being mocked for their compassion, in the United States and at South Park elementary, PC Principal institutes a new policy.
07/23/2025
02:03

He Trumped Us
South ParkS27 E1

Settling with the President will cost the residents of South Park more than they bargained for.
07/23/2025
02:01

It's Jesus
South ParkS27 E1

Jesus shows up just in time to save the town of South Park.
07/23/2025
01:21

Dora Gets Detained
South ParkS27 E2

Mr. Mackey goes on his first raid with ICE.
08/07/2025
02:16

Introducing the Director of Homeland Security
South ParkS27 E2

Kristi Noem does what's hard and inspires the new recruits at ICE.
08/07/2025
01:35

WOKE Students PWNED!
South ParkS27 E2

Clyde asks the students of South Park Elementary to "prove him wrong." Cartman takes on Clyde
08/07/2025
00:45

#RespectClydesAuthority
South ParkS27 E2

After learning about Clyde's Podcast, Cartman needs to see it for himself.
08/07/2025
02:19

00:47

I'm Master Debating, Mom
South ParkS27 E2

Cartman gets caught masterdebating.
08/07/2025