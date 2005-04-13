The White Hitch

Watching
00:53
Cartman Breaks out ButtersSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman breaks Butters out of the mental center.
04/13/2005
01:38
Psychic Boy and Ghost PalSouth ParkS9 E6
Cartman and Butters see a hold-up on the news and decide to act.
04/13/2005
01:23
Cartman's Really ChangedSouth ParkS9 E6
The gang tells Cartman they're going to stop ignoring him now that he's really changed.
04/13/2005
02:15
Anonymous Question BoxSouth ParkS9 E7
Mr. Mackey reads to class from the anonymous questions box.
04/20/2005
01:19
Bathroom RetreatSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy gets a little too excited for the upcoming talent show.
04/20/2005
01:08
Jimmy's NightmareSouth ParkS9 E7
Jimmy has a nightmare about his uncontrollable erections.
04/20/2005
01:00
It Sneezes MilkSouth ParkS9 E7
Butters gives Jimmy advice on what to do about his erections.
04/20/2005