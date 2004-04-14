South Park

Meeting Mr. Jefferson

Season 8 E 6 • 04/21/2004

The boys meet Blanket and his father, Michael Jefferson.

01:10

What The Sam Heck Are you Doing?
South ParkS8 E5

Cartman destroys Butters' room looking for the video tape.
04/14/2004
01:23

He's Made in Japan!
South ParkS8 E5

Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
04/14/2004
00:57

Best Time Ever
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOME-O is invited to LA with the Stotches.
04/14/2004
01:13

Cartman Eats Tooth Paste
South ParkS8 E5

Butters and AWESOM-O arrive in Los Angeles.
04/14/2004
01:20

Discovered in Hollywood
South ParkS8 E5

Hollywood movie producers believe that AWESOM-O can be programmed to create movie ideas.
04/14/2004
01:09

Computerized Automatron
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O pitches movie Ideas.
04/14/2004
00:31

Robot Pants
South ParkS8 E5

Butters gives Cartman's money to charity.
04/14/2004
01:35

Mr. Scientist
South ParkS8 E5

The Pentagon wants AWESOM-O for its own purposes.
04/14/2004
01:26

Pleasure Model
South ParkS8 E5

AWESOM-O is kidnapped by the Pentagon.
04/14/2004
00:27

Touch My Body
South ParkS8 E5

Everyone laughs at the videotape of Cartman dressed like Britney Spears.
04/14/2004
02:50

04/21/2004
01:48

Slumber Party
South ParkS8 E6

Mr. Jefferson initiates a slumber party at Stan's house.
04/21/2004
01:19

Ride the Train
South ParkS8 E6

All the children in town come play at Mr. Jefferson's house.
04/21/2004
01:01

Blanket's Story
South ParkS8 E6

Kyle feels bad for Blanket and tries to get the boys on his side.
04/21/2004
00:33

Rich Black Guy
South ParkS8 E6

The police find out Mr. Jefferson is a rich black guy.
04/21/2004
01:06

Planting the Evidence
South ParkS8 E6

The police plant evidence in Mr. Jefferson's house.
04/21/2004
00:49

Sleepover Discovered
South ParkS8 E6

Stan's Mom tells the boys to stay away from Mr. Jefferson after he is found in bed with them.
04/21/2004
01:16

He's Not Black?!
South ParkS8 E6

The police are surprised when Mr. Jefferson arrives home.
04/21/2004
01:36

That's Ignorant
South ParkS8 E6

Mr. Jefferson scares Blanket away while playing a silly game.
04/21/2004
01:23

Sergeant Yates at Home
South ParkS8 E6

Sergeant Yates' wife talks him out of quitting the force.
04/21/2004
00:59

Change Blankets
South ParkS8 E6

The boys replace Blanket with a talking Kenny.
04/21/2004