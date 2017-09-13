South Park

What Are You Talking About?

Season 21 E 1 • 09/13/2017

Cartman and Heidi try to reconcile, but Cartman won't listen.

01:03

Goodbye, Heidi
South ParkS21 E1

Cartman breaks up with Heidi.
09/13/2017
02:02

Alexa's the Coolest!
South ParkS21 E1

The boys have fun with Alexa, until Cartman and Heidi's relationship troubles ruin the party.
09/13/2017
01:01

ALEXA TOOK OUR JOBS!
South ParkS21 E1

Darryl rallies a group to protest Google, Amazon and Apple for taking their jobs.
09/13/2017
01:59

Flipping Houses is Fun
South ParkS21 E1

Randy and Sharon's Reality TV Show is interrupted by angry protestors marching in the streets of South Park.
09/13/2017
01:19

What's the Definition of Subserviant?
South ParkS21 E1

Cartman and Alexa get ready for bed.
09/13/2017
02:00

I'll Pepper Spray You!
South ParkS21 E1

Randy confronts the protestors again and they all end up in court.
09/13/2017
00:56

She Needs Help
South ParkS21 E1

Cartman reveals the depths of his abusive relationship with Heidi to his friends, and asks them for help and support.
09/13/2017
00:45

Get Us Jobs!?
South ParkS21 E1

Randy reaches out to the Rednecks of South Park and proposes a plan to get them all jobs.
09/13/2017
01:26

What's a Jim Bob!?
South ParkS21 E1

Eric comes home from school to find Alexa has been replaced.
09/13/2017
01:31

Hey Darryl. HEY DARRYL!
South ParkS21 E1

Darryl feels like his new job is beneath him.
09/13/2017
01:34

01:35

It's Okay to Be Sad
South ParkS21 E1

Heidi leaves a sad message for Cartman. Meanwhile, Cartman could not be happier.
09/13/2017
01:04

Space to Entertain In Your Home
South ParkS21 E1

Sharon and Randy reveal Darryl's open concept remodel.
09/13/2017
00:53

He's Your Boyfriend, Dude
South ParkS21 E2

The boys ask Craig to step up and talk to Tweek about scaring everyone. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi are back together.
09/20/2017
01:08

AGGHHH!!! Do Something!!!
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek sings about his fears of North Korea.
09/20/2017
01:00

If You Promise to Keep It Private
South ParkS21 E2

Heidi asks Stan about a sensitive topic. Meanwhile, the boys share a laugh at Cartman's expense.
09/20/2017
00:54

Cupcakes and Suicide Awareness
South ParkS21 E2

Kim Jong Un gets a special delivery. Meanwhile, Cartman urges PC Principal to help raise awareness for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:21

Crazy for Cupcakes
South ParkS21 E2

Tweek's gift of cupcakes calms a troubled world, until the President of the United States starts tweeting.
09/20/2017
01:40

Give Life a Try
South ParkS21 E2

Eric raps, in epic style, to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
09/20/2017
01:46

Focus On the Fidget Spinner
South ParkS21 E2

North Korea successfully launches a test missile over Tweek's house.
09/20/2017
00:55

A Thousand Doves
South ParkS21 E2

Cartman begs PC Principal for more resources for suicide prevention.
09/20/2017