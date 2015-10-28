South Park

Can't We Just Try?

Season 19 E 6 • 10/28/2015

Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.

A Lover's Quarrel
South ParkS19 E6

Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
00:51

Boyzu Love-u
South ParkS19 E6

Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
10/28/2015
00:56

What Did I Do?!
South ParkS19 E6

Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015
01:02

Say Something
South ParkS19 E6

The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015
00:58

Ruffians
South ParkS19 E6

Cartman visits the local gay bar to recruit Cupid Me's help.
10/28/2015
01:17

I Like Gay Craig
South ParkS19 E6

With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:05

Intro to Yaoi
South ParkS19 E6

Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015
00:43

I'm So Confused
South ParkS19 E6

The boys discuss the rumors going around school. Meanwhile, Tweek and Craig confront the Yaoi girls.
10/28/2015
01:05

Affirmative Consent
South ParkS19 E6

PC Principal gives important relationship guidelines to Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
01:05

We Heard You're Gay
South ParkS19 E6

In the Whole Foods, Craig's Dad is given a warm welcome. Meanwhile, Tweek's parents confront their son about his sexuality.
10/28/2015
00:48

01:08

Why Can't You Quit Him?
South ParkS19 E6

Tweek tries to make amends with Craig.
10/28/2015
01:19

Code Red at South Park Elementary
South ParkS19 E7

The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:10

Barabrady Gets Fired
South ParkS19 E7

After the shooting at South Park elementary, the mayor has no choice but to fire Officer Barbrady.
11/11/2015
01:54

Are They of a Minority Persuasion?
South ParkS19 E7

Kenny’s family asks the police for help with all of the homeless around their house, but the police refuse to help. Meanwhile, Barbrady comes to terms with being fired.
11/11/2015
01:25

Ninjas Are Gay
South ParkS19 E7

Cartman discovers that Kenny and Tolkien are playing ninjas in the abandoned SoDoSoPa. Meanwhile the ninjas are mistaken for terrorists.
11/11/2015
00:44

We Don’t Need Cops
South ParkS19 E7

Randy confronts an off-duty Police Officer at Skeeter’s Wine Bar and the town begins to realize they don’t need cops any more.
11/11/2015
01:32

Go Shoot Those Kids
South ParkS19 E7

The Mayor and Randy convince Barbrady to take back his old job and deal with the ISIS threat.
11/11/2015
01:23

Jews Cannot Be Ninjas
South ParkS19 E7

Cartman tries once again to convince the ninjas to kick Kyle out of the club but his plan backfires. Meanwhile Barbrady begins his assault on the ISIS headquarters
11/11/2015
01:00

Gay vs. Scary
South ParkS19 E7

Randy finally realizes who the suspected ISIS terrorists really are and rushes off to save Stan.
11/11/2015
00:51

Don't Make This End Violently
South ParkS19 E7

As the ninjas vote whether or not to kick Cartman out, Barbrady arrives and tries to reason with the ISIS terrorists.
11/11/2015