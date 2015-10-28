South Park
Can't We Just Try?
Season 19 E 6 • 10/28/2015
Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.
More
Watching
01:01
A Lover's QuarrelSouth ParkS19 E6
Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
00:51
Boyzu Love-uSouth ParkS19 E6
Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
10/28/2015
00:56
What Did I Do?!South ParkS19 E6
Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015
01:02
Say SomethingSouth ParkS19 E6
The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015
01:17
I Like Gay CraigSouth ParkS19 E6
With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:05
Intro to YaoiSouth ParkS19 E6
Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015
00:43
I'm So ConfusedSouth ParkS19 E6
The boys discuss the rumors going around school. Meanwhile, Tweek and Craig confront the Yaoi girls.
10/28/2015
01:05
Affirmative ConsentSouth ParkS19 E6
PC Principal gives important relationship guidelines to Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
01:05
We Heard You're GaySouth ParkS19 E6
In the Whole Foods, Craig's Dad is given a warm welcome. Meanwhile, Tweek's parents confront their son about his sexuality.
10/28/2015
00:48
Can't We Just Try?South ParkS19 E6
Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.
10/28/2015
01:19
Code Red at South Park ElementarySouth ParkS19 E7
The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:10
Barabrady Gets FiredSouth ParkS19 E7
After the shooting at South Park elementary, the mayor has no choice but to fire Officer Barbrady.
11/11/2015
01:54
Are They of a Minority Persuasion?South ParkS19 E7
Kenny’s family asks the police for help with all of the homeless around their house, but the police refuse to help. Meanwhile, Barbrady comes to terms with being fired.
11/11/2015
01:25
Ninjas Are GaySouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman discovers that Kenny and Tolkien are playing ninjas in the abandoned SoDoSoPa. Meanwhile the ninjas are mistaken for terrorists.
11/11/2015
00:44
We Don’t Need CopsSouth ParkS19 E7
Randy confronts an off-duty Police Officer at Skeeter’s Wine Bar and the town begins to realize they don’t need cops any more.
11/11/2015
01:32
Go Shoot Those KidsSouth ParkS19 E7
The Mayor and Randy convince Barbrady to take back his old job and deal with the ISIS threat.
11/11/2015
01:23
Jews Cannot Be NinjasSouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman tries once again to convince the ninjas to kick Kyle out of the club but his plan backfires. Meanwhile Barbrady begins his assault on the ISIS headquarters
11/11/2015
01:00
Gay vs. ScarySouth ParkS19 E7
Randy finally realizes who the suspected ISIS terrorists really are and rushes off to save Stan.
11/11/2015