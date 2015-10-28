South Park
Ninjas Are Gay
Season 19 E 7 • 11/11/2015
Cartman discovers that Kenny and Tolkien are playing ninjas in the abandoned SoDoSoPa. Meanwhile the ninjas are mistaken for terrorists.
01:17
I Like Gay CraigSouth ParkS19 E6
With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:05
Intro to YaoiSouth ParkS19 E6
Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015
00:43
I'm So ConfusedSouth ParkS19 E6
The boys discuss the rumors going around school. Meanwhile, Tweek and Craig confront the Yaoi girls.
10/28/2015
01:05
Affirmative ConsentSouth ParkS19 E6
PC Principal gives important relationship guidelines to Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
01:05
We Heard You're GaySouth ParkS19 E6
In the Whole Foods, Craig's Dad is given a warm welcome. Meanwhile, Tweek's parents confront their son about his sexuality.
10/28/2015
00:48
Can't We Just Try?South ParkS19 E6
Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.
10/28/2015
01:19
Code Red at South Park ElementarySouth ParkS19 E7
The South Park police force mobilizes in response to a possible terror attack at the elementary school.
11/11/2015
01:10
Barabrady Gets FiredSouth ParkS19 E7
After the shooting at South Park elementary, the mayor has no choice but to fire Officer Barbrady.
11/11/2015
01:54
Are They of a Minority Persuasion?South ParkS19 E7
Kenny’s family asks the police for help with all of the homeless around their house, but the police refuse to help. Meanwhile, Barbrady comes to terms with being fired.
11/11/2015
01:25
Ninjas Are GaySouth ParkS19 E7
11/11/2015
00:44
We Don’t Need CopsSouth ParkS19 E7
Randy confronts an off-duty Police Officer at Skeeter’s Wine Bar and the town begins to realize they don’t need cops any more.
11/11/2015
01:32
Go Shoot Those KidsSouth ParkS19 E7
The Mayor and Randy convince Barbrady to take back his old job and deal with the ISIS threat.
11/11/2015
01:23
Jews Cannot Be NinjasSouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman tries once again to convince the ninjas to kick Kyle out of the club but his plan backfires. Meanwhile Barbrady begins his assault on the ISIS headquarters
11/11/2015
01:00
Gay vs. ScarySouth ParkS19 E7
Randy finally realizes who the suspected ISIS terrorists really are and rushes off to save Stan.
11/11/2015
00:51
Don't Make This End ViolentlySouth ParkS19 E7
As the ninjas vote whether or not to kick Cartman out, Barbrady arrives and tries to reason with the ISIS terrorists.
11/11/2015
01:04
Ninja Training BeginsSouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman worries he may get kicked out of the Ninja club and tries to convince the rest of the ninjas to kick Kyle out instead.
11/11/2015
01:24
No to Pigs!South ParkS19 E7
The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:49
Not Enough Time to Deal with ISISSouth ParkS19 E7
Jimmy’s parents confront him about his new club and can’t believe what they hear. Meanwhile the citizens of South Park try to apologize to the police and ask for help ridding the town of ISIS, but the police are too busy.
11/11/2015
01:23
Real Ninjas Want to Talk To UsSouth ParkS19 E7
The ninjas are contacted by a mysterious “ninja” from overseas who offers to offers to help in their cause.
11/11/2015