South Park
Boyzu Love-u
Season 19 E 6 • 10/28/2015
Randy calls the Chinese Government for answers about homosexuality.
00:55
#ShamelessAmericaSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy teams up with fellow Americans for an even more impressive commercial about the price of shaming.
10/21/2015
01:08
Put A Hamster Through CollegeSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy buys groceries for his upcoming charity fundraiser.
10/21/2015
02:02
Reality Crashes The PartySouth ParkS19 E5
The Shameless America Charity Event gets an unexpected visitor.
10/21/2015
00:59
#CompletelyShamelessSouth ParkS19 E5
Randy finds a solution to help everyone go shame-free.
10/21/2015
01:36
I'll Take the DetentionSouth ParkS19 E5
PC Principal tries to find someone to filter through Cartman's social media.
10/21/2015
00:33
Sifting Through The DarknessSouth ParkS19 E5
Butters gives Cartman his edited social media report.
10/21/2015
00:41
Reality Strikes BackSouth ParkS19 E5
While sifting through social media, Butters is confronted by Reality.
10/21/2015
01:28
Love Is in the Air!South ParkS19 E6
Cupid Me and Cartman come up with a plan to help Tweek and Craig's love blossom.
10/28/2015
01:01
A Lover's QuarrelSouth ParkS19 E6
Tweek and Craig get in a fight at school. Afterwards, they're reprimanded by PC Principal.
10/28/2015
00:51
10/28/2015
00:56
What Did I Do?!South ParkS19 E6
Craig's Dad struggles with his son's sexuality. Meanwhile, the boys also have their doubts.
10/28/2015
01:02
Say SomethingSouth ParkS19 E6
The town struggles to deal with Tweek and Craig's breakup.
10/28/2015
01:17
I Like Gay CraigSouth ParkS19 E6
With the help of Cupid Me, Craig's dad finally comes to terms with his son's sexuality.
10/28/2015
01:05
Intro to YaoiSouth ParkS19 E6
Wendy gives a student presentation on the Asian art style of "yaoi".
10/28/2015
00:43
I'm So ConfusedSouth ParkS19 E6
The boys discuss the rumors going around school. Meanwhile, Tweek and Craig confront the Yaoi girls.
10/28/2015
01:05
Affirmative ConsentSouth ParkS19 E6
PC Principal gives important relationship guidelines to Tweek and Craig.
10/28/2015
01:05
We Heard You're GaySouth ParkS19 E6
In the Whole Foods, Craig's Dad is given a warm welcome. Meanwhile, Tweek's parents confront their son about his sexuality.
10/28/2015
00:48
Can't We Just Try?South ParkS19 E6
Cupid Me tries to take his relationship with Cartman to the next level, but Cartman isn't feeling it.
10/28/2015