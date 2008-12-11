South Park

Becoming Outcasts

Season 12 E 13 • 11/12/2008

The High School Musical fad isn't going away, and Stan tries to convince the Boys to get on board.

00:55

I'm Ready, Coach
South ParkS12 E13

Bridon takes the court in his first basketball game.
11/12/2008
01:07

East Side, West Side
South ParkS12 E13

Garrison can't get through a lecture without a song breaking out.
11/12/2008
01:14

Go Ahead, Make My Day
South ParkS12 E13

Bridon's sick of singing, and tries to run away.
11/12/2008
02:12

Everyone Is Special!
South ParkS12 E13

High School Musical has taken over South Park Elementary, without the Boys knowing.
11/12/2008
01:11

Go With The Status Quo
South ParkS12 E13

The Boys see what all this "musical" fuss is about, and vow to never be a part of it.
11/12/2008
01:34

He Can Have Any Girl He Wants
South ParkS12 E13

Stan talks to Wendy about how he feels, but it doesn't help.
11/12/2008
01:19

You're Driving Everyone Crazy
South ParkS12 E13

Stan confronts Bridon about his annoying dance routines.
11/12/2008
01:34

You Can Sing It
South ParkS12 E13

Bridon confesses his dream to play basketball to his Dad.
11/12/2008
01:07

Together At School Again. Forever.
South ParkS12 E13

Despite Stan's efforts to stop it, the singing and dancing continues.
11/12/2008
01:24

You're About To Get Slapped
South ParkS12 E13

Bridon tries out for for the basketball team, only to be interrupted by his Dad's slap hand.
11/12/2008
01:06

01:26

Slap Happy
South ParkS12 E13

Bridon's Dad gets a visit from Child Protective Services.
11/12/2008
01:29

I Get To Be A Stand In!
South ParkS12 E13

The audition results for the School Musical are in, and Stan tries to steal the spotlight.
11/12/2008
01:07

I Had To See It To Believe It
South ParkS12 E13

The Boys catch Stan studying High School Musical.
11/12/2008
02:18

You Gotta Do What You Wanna Do
South ParkS12 E13

The Boys finally get their act together.
11/12/2008
