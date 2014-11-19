South Park
Just Another Female Pop Star
Season 18 E 9 • 12/03/2014
Backstage at the Women of Rock concert, Randy faces off with Iggy Azalea.
More
Watching
00:59
Cock Magic VolleyballSouth ParkS18 E8
After the epic battle, the boys figure out what do with their rooster and try to help the girls volleyball team at the same time
11/19/2014
00:50
You Need This, LordeSouth ParkS18 E9
Randy calls the Record Producer with concerns about performing live.
12/03/2014
00:35
Commenting On My Commenter Window, Bras!South ParkS18 E9
"Cartman Bra" comments on the boys at the bus stop.
12/03/2014
01:10
Okay, GrandpaSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle and Stan crash Ike's slumber party, only to find the kids all watching video commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07
Godspeed, Tupac!South ParkS18 E9
With Michael Jackson's hologram on the loose, the Record Producer initiates "Project Alpha".
12/03/2014
01:24
PEWDIEPIE!!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle is excited to spend his day playing video games with Ike... but Ike has other plans.
12/03/2014
00:56
WOMEN OF ROCK!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
00:54
Can I Go?!South ParkS18 E9
Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014
01:02
Let's PlaysSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle catches Ike watching the new "Cartman Bra" commentary, and then confronts Cartman about it.
12/03/2014
01:28
00:43
Cue The Hologram!South ParkS18 E9
Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11
Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"South ParkS18 E9
Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51
Lorde Performs LiveSouth ParkS18 E9
Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56
It's Not About MusicSouth ParkS18 E9
At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24
Lorde's HologramSouth ParkS18 E9
The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08
"Cartman Bra" in the ClassroomSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07
You Slept With Tupac?!?South ParkS18 E9
Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014
01:37
I've Got Your Son, LordeSouth ParkS18 E10
The Record Producer takes Stan and Kyle hostage. Meanwhile, the South Park Police arrive to deal with Tupac's hologram.
12/10/2014
00:57
Whew, That Was HardSouth ParkS18 E10
Randy finally tells Shelley the truth about his secret identity as Lorde.
12/10/2014