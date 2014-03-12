South Park
"Cartman Bra" in the Classroom
Season 18 E 9 • 12/03/2014
Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.
WOMEN OF ROCK!South ParkS18 E9
Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
00:54
Can I Go?!South ParkS18 E9
Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014
01:02
Let's PlaysSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle catches Ike watching the new "Cartman Bra" commentary, and then confronts Cartman about it.
12/03/2014
01:28
Just Another Female Pop StarSouth ParkS18 E9
Backstage at the Women of Rock concert, Randy faces off with Iggy Azalea.
12/03/2014
00:43
Cue The Hologram!South ParkS18 E9
Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11
Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"South ParkS18 E9
Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51
Lorde Performs LiveSouth ParkS18 E9
Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56
It's Not About MusicSouth ParkS18 E9
At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24
Lorde's HologramSouth ParkS18 E9
The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08
01:07
You Slept With Tupac?!?South ParkS18 E9
Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014
01:37
I've Got Your Son, LordeSouth ParkS18 E10
The Record Producer takes Stan and Kyle hostage. Meanwhile, the South Park Police arrive to deal with Tupac's hologram.
12/10/2014
00:57
Whew, That Was HardSouth ParkS18 E10
Randy finally tells Shelley the truth about his secret identity as Lorde.
12/10/2014
01:34
#SaveTheLivingRoomSouth ParkS18 E10
Kyle mourns the loss of the living room, and tries to create change through social media.
12/10/2014
01:05
Bill Cosby is Here to See YouSouth ParkS18 E10
Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.
12/10/2014
01:03
Did You Choke Him?South ParkS18 E10
Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
12/10/2014
01:15
Blumpkin CatchersSouth ParkS18 E10
Cartman Bra provides commentary during the Record Producer's meeting.
12/10/2014
01:49
ALLEGEDLY!!South ParkS18 E10
At the police station, Randy teams up with Michael Jackson's hologram. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Ike and the other kindergartners.
12/10/2014
01:04
A Black Guy Walked Into The Police StationSouth ParkS18 E10
Tupac's hologram pays a visit to the South Park Police.
12/10/2014