South Park

"Cartman Bra" in the Classroom

Season 18 E 9 • 12/03/2014

Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.

WOMEN OF ROCK!
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle tries to understand the PewDiePie phenomenon, and we see a commercial for the latest estrogen-filled mega concert.
12/03/2014
01:04

Cartman BRAAAAAAA!
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman posts his first video commentary.
12/03/2014
00:54

Can I Go?!
South ParkS18 E9

Shelley begs her parents to let her go to the Women of Rock concert.
12/03/2014
01:02

Let's Plays
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle catches Ike watching the new "Cartman Bra" commentary, and then confronts Cartman about it.
12/03/2014
01:28

Just Another Female Pop Star
South ParkS18 E9

Backstage at the Women of Rock concert, Randy faces off with Iggy Azalea.
12/03/2014
00:43

Cue The Hologram!
South ParkS18 E9

Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11

Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51

Lorde Performs Live
South ParkS18 E9

Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56

It's Not About Music
South ParkS18 E9

At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24

Lorde's Hologram
South ParkS18 E9

The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08

01:07

You Slept With Tupac?!?
South ParkS18 E9

Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014
01:37

I've Got Your Son, Lorde
South ParkS18 E10

The Record Producer takes Stan and Kyle hostage. Meanwhile, the South Park Police arrive to deal with Tupac's hologram.
12/10/2014
00:57

Whew, That Was Hard
South ParkS18 E10

Randy finally tells Shelley the truth about his secret identity as Lorde.
12/10/2014
01:34

#SaveTheLivingRoom
South ParkS18 E10

Kyle mourns the loss of the living room, and tries to create change through social media.
12/10/2014
01:05

Bill Cosby is Here to See You
South ParkS18 E10

Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.
12/10/2014
01:03

Did You Choke Him?
South ParkS18 E10

Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
12/10/2014
01:15

Blumpkin Catchers
South ParkS18 E10

Cartman Bra provides commentary during the Record Producer's meeting.
12/10/2014
01:49

ALLEGEDLY!!
South ParkS18 E10

At the police station, Randy teams up with Michael Jackson's hologram. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Ike and the other kindergartners.
12/10/2014
01:04

A Black Guy Walked Into The Police Station
South ParkS18 E10

Tupac's hologram pays a visit to the South Park Police.
12/10/2014
01:21

Lorde Is My Dad
South ParkS18 E10

After trying to confront Cartman Bra, Stan finally reveals the truth about his dad.
12/10/2014