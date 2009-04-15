South Park

Weee! I'm a Child!

Season 13 E 8 • 10/07/2009

The boys communicate with the other side, but one spirit is in denial.

01:11

Suck On That, Hollis!
South ParkS13 E6

The Marshes and Hollises face off in the final heat of the Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
01:05

The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car Ever
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009
01:35

We Gotta Get Rid of Finland
South ParkS13 E6

Stan reflects on his victory. Meanwhile, the world leaders are concerned Finland's going to squeal.
04/15/2009
01:16

Warp Speed For Our Species
South ParkS13 E6

Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32

Golden Rectum of the Gods
South ParkS13 E8

The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01

Billy Mays Here
South ParkS13 E8

After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08

Make Him Stop, Kyle!
South ParkS13 E8

Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:07

Sorry For The Delay
South ParkS13 E8

The dead celebrities finally find out why purgatory is taking so long.
10/07/2009
01:02

I See Dead Celebrities
South ParkS13 E8

Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
01:39

Just A Little Girl
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson performs the talent portion of the Tiny Miss Pageant.
10/07/2009
02:32

Weee! I'm a Child!
South ParkS13 E8

10/07/2009
02:15

The King of Pop is Crowned
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
00:57

The Tiny Miss Pageant
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson and the other girls compete to win the judges' affection.
10/07/2009
01:10

Purgatory
South ParkS13 E8

The spirit of Michael Jackson plays with Ike, while the rest of the dead wait in purgatory.
10/07/2009
02:16

There's A Wetness Coming From My Pants
South ParkS13 E8

The Ghost Hunters try to investigate Ike's haunting.
10/07/2009
01:24

What He Always Wanted To Be
South ParkS13 E8

The boys search the web to rid Ike of Michael Jackson's spirit.
10/07/2009
01:15

This Is Your Company Now
South ParkS13 E9

After witnessing true love, Butters has a change of heart, and Sergeant Yates finally reveals his true feelings to his pimp.
10/14/2009
01:09

Nothing But A Common Pimp
South ParkS13 E9

Butters realizes he's not the only one in the kissing business.
10/14/2009
01:43

Don't You Want a New Lunchbox?
South ParkS13 E9

Butters puts his new pimping skills to work.
10/14/2009
01:44

Hand Me That Evidence Bag
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates performs some undercover work on an entire frat house.
10/14/2009
01:00

Do You Know What I Am Saying?
South ParkS13 E9

Kyle confronts Butters about his new business.
10/14/2009