South Park

Mutiny Averted

Season 13 E 7 • 04/22/2009

Captain Cartman's crew attempts a mutiny...until the Military arrives.

01:22

Perfect Pirate Club
South ParkS13 E7

Captain Cartman assembles his crew, and lays out their plans for raping and plundering.
04/22/2009
01:05

The Path To Adventure
South ParkS13 E7

Cartman's pirate crew has some second thoughts about setting sail.
04/22/2009
01:28

Where's All the Waterfalls?
South ParkS13 E7

The pirate club finally arrives in Somalia.
04/22/2009
02:08

THIS Is Your Pirate Boat?
South ParkS13 E7

The boys meet some real Somali pirates.
04/22/2009
00:59

Now Go "ARRRRGH!"
South ParkS13 E7

Captain Cartman doesn't agree with the Somali pirate's methods.
04/22/2009
01:09

He's Gone
South ParkS13 E7

Kyle's family discovers that Ike has run away to be a pirate.
04/22/2009
02:03

Now THAT'S A Pirate Ship
South ParkS13 E7

Cartman's pirate club shows the Somali's how to plunder.
04/22/2009
02:33

Somalian Pirates We!
South ParkS13 E7

Captain Cartman gets his new crew in ship shape.
04/22/2009
01:15

Le Light Saber Terrible!
South ParkS13 E7

The World Leaders discuss the escalating pirate situation, and Cartman's pirates get a new hostage.
04/22/2009
01:25

I Feel Like an Asshole
South ParkS13 E7

Butters and Ike learn what it's really like to be a pirate.
04/22/2009
01:47

02:32

Golden Rectum of the Gods
South ParkS13 E8

The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01

Billy Mays Here
South ParkS13 E8

After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08

Make Him Stop, Kyle!
South ParkS13 E8

Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:07

Sorry For The Delay
South ParkS13 E8

The dead celebrities finally find out why purgatory is taking so long.
10/07/2009
01:02

I See Dead Celebrities
South ParkS13 E8

Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
01:39

Just A Little Girl
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson performs the talent portion of the Tiny Miss Pageant.
10/07/2009
02:32

Weee! I'm a Child!
South ParkS13 E8

The boys communicate with the other side, but one spirit is in denial.
10/07/2009
02:15

The King of Pop is Crowned
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson's spirit wins the Tiny Miss Pageant and all the dead celebrities are finally set free.
10/07/2009
00:57

The Tiny Miss Pageant
South ParkS13 E8

Michael Jackson and the other girls compete to win the judges' affection.
10/07/2009
01:10

Purgatory
South ParkS13 E8

The spirit of Michael Jackson plays with Ike, while the rest of the dead wait in purgatory.
10/07/2009