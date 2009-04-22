South Park
Le Light Saber Terrible!
Season 13 E 7 • 04/22/2009
The World Leaders discuss the escalating pirate situation, and Cartman's pirates get a new hostage.
01:36
Pirating is BackSouth ParkS13 E7
Cartman explains his brilliant plans to get treasure in Somalia.
04/22/2009
01:22
Perfect Pirate ClubSouth ParkS13 E7
Captain Cartman assembles his crew, and lays out their plans for raping and plundering.
04/22/2009
01:05
The Path To AdventureSouth ParkS13 E7
Cartman's pirate crew has some second thoughts about setting sail.
04/22/2009
01:28
Where's All the Waterfalls?South ParkS13 E7
The pirate club finally arrives in Somalia.
04/22/2009
00:59
Now Go "ARRRRGH!"South ParkS13 E7
Captain Cartman doesn't agree with the Somali pirate's methods.
04/22/2009
01:09
He's GoneSouth ParkS13 E7
Kyle's family discovers that Ike has run away to be a pirate.
04/22/2009
02:03
Now THAT'S A Pirate ShipSouth ParkS13 E7
Cartman's pirate club shows the Somali's how to plunder.
04/22/2009
01:15
01:25
I Feel Like an AssholeSouth ParkS13 E7
Butters and Ike learn what it's really like to be a pirate.
04/22/2009
01:47
Mutiny AvertedSouth ParkS13 E7
Captain Cartman's crew attempts a mutiny...until the Military arrives.
04/22/2009
02:32
Golden Rectum of the GodsSouth ParkS13 E8
The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01
Billy Mays HereSouth ParkS13 E8
After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08
Make Him Stop, Kyle!South ParkS13 E8
Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009
01:07
Sorry For The DelaySouth ParkS13 E8
The dead celebrities finally find out why purgatory is taking so long.
10/07/2009
01:02
I See Dead CelebritiesSouth ParkS13 E8
Ike talks with his psychiatrist about his secret.
10/07/2009
01:39
Just A Little GirlSouth ParkS13 E8
Michael Jackson performs the talent portion of the Tiny Miss Pageant.
10/07/2009
02:32
Weee! I'm a Child!South ParkS13 E8
The boys communicate with the other side, but one spirit is in denial.
10/07/2009