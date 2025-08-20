South Park
Toxoplasmosis
Season 27 E 5 • 09/24/2025
After learning how dangerous Toxoplasmosis can be to a baby, the President jumps into action.
02:24
Mr. Towelie Goes to WashingtonSouth ParkS27 E3
The team at Techridy makes a bold plan to help their business and sends Towelie to Washington D.C.
08/20/2025
01:13
Welcome to TechridySouth ParkS27 E3
Here at Techridy Solutions, at the intersection of nature and technology, we see more than plants. We see a connected world... and holes.
08/20/2025
02:41
Anything is PossibleSouth ParkS27 E3
Randy and Towelie turn to ChatGPT and microdosing Ketamine to help them start a new business and change the world
08/20/2025
01:37
Thanks, Guy!South ParkS27 E3
After a busy day accepting gifts, praise, and reassurances, the president tries to spend some time with Satan.
08/20/2025
02:18
What is a LabubuSouth ParkS27 E4
As the Labubu craze sweeps through South Park Elementary, Nelly and Betsy get sent to the Counselor's office for fighting.
09/04/2025
02:39
He Is Pregnant!South ParkS27 E4
Everyone at Fox News celebrates as their wildest dreams come true.
09/04/2025
01:58
These Kids Are in TroubleSouth ParkS27 E4
During a staff meeting, Jesus raises concerns about Labubus at school and learns they are an even bigger problem than he feared.
09/04/2025
01:11
Satan, Why Are You So Sad?South ParkS27 E4
The Vice President tries to help the Prince of Darkness.
09/04/2025
02:48
Happy Birthday, Red!South ParkS27 E4
Butters arrives at the Red's birthday party and surprises her with the exact Labubu she wants.
09/04/2025
01:39
01:30
The Easy Way or the Hard WaySouth ParkS27 E5
After another unfortunate accident, the Chairman of the FCC learns he may lose his freedom of speech. The Vice President takes the opportunity to make his plans clear.
09/24/2025
02:37
Carr Takes the FallSouth ParkS27 E5
Kyle tries to get an offensive bet removed and it leads to the highest levels of power.
09/25/2025
01:45
A Piece of Her MindSouth ParkS27 E5
As the kids rage about their bet being cancelled, Sheila finally finds the person responsible for the situation in the Middle East.
09/25/2025
01:30
I Don't Like CarrotsSouth ParkS27 E5
Worried about the baby and what it will do to his lifestyle, the President's hatches another scheme that goes wrong.
09/25/2025