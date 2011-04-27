South Park
The Toran Ra
Season 15 E 1 • 04/27/2011
The "Geniuses" resolve the issue and Kyle's dad agrees to join Apple.
01:29
Business Casual G-MenSouth ParkS15 E1
Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
01:01
I Agreed by Accident!South ParkS15 E1
Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011
01:03
I'm Gonna Click... DeclineSouth ParkS15 E1
Gerald and the boys read through the iTunes terms and conditions to learn what Kyle has "agreed" to.
04/27/2011
01:26
You Won't Even Give Him A Kiss?South ParkS15 E1
Cartman goes on Dr. Phil to discuss his mother's abuse.
04/27/2011
01:33
Just Give Them Store Credit?South ParkS15 E1
Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
01:36
Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting WellSouth ParkS15 E1
The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
01:05
The Counsel of GeniusesSouth ParkS15 E1
The "Geniuses" gather to try and solve the problem.
04/27/2011
01:18
The Toran RaSouth ParkS15 E1
02:10
We Can't Afford That OneSouth ParkS15 E1
Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:35
Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!South ParkS15 E2
Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:24
Can I Get A What-What?South ParkS15 E2
The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
02:00
It's The Germans!!South ParkS15 E2
In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
01:23
Out-of-Work ComediansSouth ParkS15 E2
After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011
01:54
Shut Up Tyler PerrySouth ParkS15 E2
The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011