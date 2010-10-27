South Park
You're Safe With Daddy
Season 15 E 1 • 04/27/2011
Kyle goes to his dad for legal counsel.
00:53
We're SorrySouth ParkS14 E11
The President of BP issues an apology for the Gulf spill.
10/27/2010
01:46
Bake Sale?South ParkS14 E11
The Coon's idea gets shot down, while the rest of the heroes devise a plan to help the Gulf.
10/27/2010
01:14
Where Are You Captain Hindsight?South ParkS14 E11
Captain Hindsight is upset when scandalous photos emerge.
10/27/2010
00:49
Drilling Into Another DimensionSouth ParkS14 E11
DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:21
3000 Years of DarknessSouth ParkS14 E11
The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:21
Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-AnusSouth ParkS15 E1
Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
01:29
Business Casual G-MenSouth ParkS15 E1
Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
01:01
I Agreed by Accident!South ParkS15 E1
Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011
01:03
I'm Gonna Click... DeclineSouth ParkS15 E1
Gerald and the boys read through the iTunes terms and conditions to learn what Kyle has "agreed" to.
04/27/2011
01:26
You Won't Even Give Him A Kiss?South ParkS15 E1
Cartman goes on Dr. Phil to discuss his mother's abuse.
04/27/2011
01:33
Just Give Them Store Credit?South ParkS15 E1
Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
01:36
Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting WellSouth ParkS15 E1
The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
02:10
We Can't Afford That OneSouth ParkS15 E1
Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:35
Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!South ParkS15 E2
Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011