YOU DIDN'T READ IT!!!

Season 15 E 1 • 04/27/2011

The HumancentiPad enjoys a delicious burrito.

01:07

Kicked Out
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" confront the Coon with some serious news.
10/27/2010
00:49

Drilling Into Another Dimension
South ParkS14 E11

DP apologizes again for their drilling errors.
10/27/2010
01:17

Drill the Moon
South ParkS14 E11

The executives at DP come up with a brilliant plan.
10/27/2010
01:21

3000 Years of Darkness
South ParkS14 E11

The "Friends" head to the gulf to stop the latest DP disaster.
10/27/2010
01:21

Fully Interfaced, Mouth-to-Anus
South ParkS15 E1

Apple unveils it's latest technological breakthrough.
04/27/2011
01:37

Just Let Us See It
South ParkS15 E1

The boys question if Cartman really has an iPad.
04/27/2011
01:29

Business Casual G-Men
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle realizes he should have read the iTunes agreement before he clicked agree.
04/27/2011
00:45

You're Safe With Daddy
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle goes to his dad for legal counsel.
04/27/2011
01:01

I Agreed by Accident!
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle finds himself imprisoned with other users who "agreed."
04/27/2011
01:03

I'm Gonna Click... Decline
South ParkS15 E1

Gerald and the boys read through the iTunes terms and conditions to learn what Kyle has "agreed" to.
04/27/2011
01:44

01:26

You Won't Even Give Him A Kiss?
South ParkS15 E1

Cartman goes on Dr. Phil to discuss his mother's abuse.
04/27/2011
01:33

Just Give Them Store Credit?
South ParkS15 E1

Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
01:36

Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting Well
South ParkS15 E1

The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
01:18

Courtesy Lick
South ParkS15 E1

Apple decides to recall the HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
02:10

We Can't Afford That One
South ParkS15 E1

Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:35

Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:24

Can I Get A What-What?
South ParkS15 E2

The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
02:00

It's The Germans!!
South ParkS15 E2

In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
00:47

Family Funbot
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
01:23

Out-of-Work Comedians
South ParkS15 E2

After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011