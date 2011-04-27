South Park
Shut Up Tyler Perry
Season 15 E 2 • 05/04/2011
The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
Just Give Them Store Credit?South ParkS15 E1
Kyle's dad and the boys visit the "Geniuses" to get some answers.
04/27/2011
01:36
Cuttlefish Is Not Sitting WellSouth ParkS15 E1
The HumancentiPad fails yet another simulation.
04/27/2011
02:10
We Can't Afford That OneSouth ParkS15 E1
Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:35
Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!South ParkS15 E2
Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:24
Can I Get A What-What?South ParkS15 E2
The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
02:00
It's The Germans!!South ParkS15 E2
In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
01:23
Out-of-Work ComediansSouth ParkS15 E2
After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011
01:54
Shut Up Tyler PerrySouth ParkS15 E2
05/04/2011
02:05
A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of CerealSouth ParkS15 E2
Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
00:58
Let it Go, MackeySouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:04
I Am A ToothSouth ParkS15 E3
The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
01:20
His Name's Tooth DecaySouth ParkS15 E3
Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:14
Like a Flower Breaking WindSouth ParkS15 E3
Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:19
You May Eat the Sandwich NowSouth ParkS15 E3
In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
01:22
Where Is Your Brother?South ParkS15 E3
Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.
05/11/2011