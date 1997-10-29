South Park

Ike's Wee Wee

Season 2 E 4 • 05/27/1998

Mr. Mackey, the school counselor, is fired and turns to drugs and alcohol. Meanwhile, when the boys find out what it means to be circumcised they try to save Ike from his Bris.

S1 • E7
South Park
Pinkeye

A mishap at the morgue transforms the residents of South Park into brain-eating zombies and threatens the boys night of Trick-or-Treating.
10/29/1997
S1 • E8
South Park
Starvin' Marvin

Mistaking Cartman for a starving African child, government authorities send him to Ethiopia where he runs into Sally Struthers.
11/19/1997
S1 • E9
South Park
Mr. Hankey, the Christmas Poo

While South Park Elementary is attempting to stage a non-denominational holiday play that won't offend (or entertain) anyone, Kyle checks himself into the South Park mental asylum.
12/17/1997
S1 • E10
South Park
Damien

After being shunned by the others kids, Damien, the Son of Satan, calls upon his father to fight Jesus in the ultimate Pay-Per-View Boxing Match between good and evil.
02/04/1998
S1 • E11
South Park
Tom's Rhinoplasty

While Mr. Garrison deserts the class for a visit to Tom's Rhinoplasty, Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman all compete for the attention of Ms. Ellen, the new substitute teacher.
02/11/1998
S1 • E12
South Park
Mecha Streisand

Cartman finds a stupid triangle while the boys are excavating arrowheads and it turns out to be magic.
02/18/1998
S1 • E13
South Park
Cartman's Mom Is A Dirty Slut

Who is Eric Cartman's father? It could be anyone who attended South Park's 12th Annual Drunken Barn Dance.
02/25/1998
S2 • E1
South Park
Terrance and Phillip in Not Without My Anus

Terrance and Phillip must save Terrance's Little Daughter, Sally, and all of Canada from an evil dictator.
04/01/1998
S2 • E2
South Park
Cartman's Mom is Still a Dirty Slut

The boys wait for Dr. Mephesto to regain consciousness and reveal the identity of Cartman's father.
04/22/1998
S2 • E3
South Park
Chickenlover

When Barbrady resigns, anarchy ensues and the boys pitch in to help.
05/20/1998
S2 • E5
South Park
Conjoined Fetus Lady

With Pip as their star player, the South Park dodgeball team is off to the championships.
06/03/1998
S2 • E6
South Park
The Mexican Staring Frog of Southern Sri Lanka

Jimbo and Ned's efforts to drive up the ratings for their new hunting show on the cable access channel threatens to edge out an old favorite, "Jesus and Pals."
06/10/1998
S2 • E7
South Park
City on the Edge of Forever

A freak accident leaves the South Park Elementary school bus teetering precariously on the edge of a cliff.
06/17/1998
S2 • E8
South Park
Summer Sucks

The entire town is gearing up for the annual 4th of July celebration when a ban on fireworks is imposed.
06/24/1998
S2 • E9
South Park
Chef's Chocolate Salty Balls

South Park's first film festival attracts crowds of pretentious, tofu-eating movie lovers to the quiet mountain town.
08/19/1998
S2 • E10
South Park
Chickenpox

The kids' parents only have their best interests at heart when they arrange for Stan, Kyle and Cartman to be exposed to the chickenpox virus.
08/26/1998
S2 • E11
South Park
Roger Ebert Should Lay Off the Fatty Foods

Is the new planetarium a harmless place to learn about the solar system, or the scene of a diabolical plot to control the minds of South Park's citizens?
09/02/1998
S2 • E12
South Park
Clubhouses

Stan and Kyle are psyched to have Wendy and Bebe visit their clubhouse for a game of Truth or Dare, but first they have to build one.
09/23/1998
S2 • E13
South Park
Cow Days

South Park's 14th Annual "Cow Days" rodeo and carnival is here and the boys are determined to win Terrance and Phillip dolls.
09/30/1998
S2 • E14
South Park
Chef Aid

After a huge loss in court, Chef is left penniless, but he has some very famous and talented friends in the music business who want to help their old mentor.
10/07/1998