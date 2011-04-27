South Park

OH LERRRRD!

Season 15 E 2 • 05/04/2011

The boys bury the worst thing ever to happen to comedy.

01:18

Courtesy Lick
South ParkS15 E1

Apple decides to recall the HumancentiPad.
04/27/2011
02:10

We Can't Afford That One
South ParkS15 E1

Cartman's attempts to convince his mom to buy him an iPad takes a turn for the worst.
04/27/2011
01:35

Set Up, Punchline....Awkward!
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot launches the set-up to the Final Joke.
05/04/2011
01:24

Can I Get A What-What?
South ParkS15 E2

The 1st Annual Comedy Awards show gets under way.
05/04/2011
02:00

It's The Germans!!
South ParkS15 E2

In the wake of the Comedy Awards, the Germans take the school hostage.
05/04/2011
00:47

Family Funbot
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot conquers the box office.
05/04/2011
01:23

Out-of-Work Comedians
South ParkS15 E2

After the success of Funnybot, the school is hijacked by pissed-off comedians.
05/04/2011
01:17

Awkward!!!
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot's latest stand-up set really kills.
05/04/2011
01:54

Shut Up Tyler Perry
South ParkS15 E2

The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:42

Logic Loop
South ParkS15 E2

The boys finally figure out a way to stop Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:35

02:05

A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of Cereal
South ParkS15 E2

Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
00:58

Let it Go, Mackey
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:04

I Am A Tooth
South ParkS15 E3

The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
01:20

His Name's Tooth Decay
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:14

Like a Flower Breaking Wind
South ParkS15 E3

Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:19

You May Eat the Sandwich Now
South ParkS15 E3

In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
01:22

Where Is Your Brother?
South ParkS15 E3

Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.
05/11/2011
01:22

Native Canadians
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
01:22

I AM TOOTH DECAY!
South ParkS15 E3

The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:27

Sir Ike Broflovski
South ParkS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011